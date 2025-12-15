Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; JOSEPH Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jonathan Roxmouth
- MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY
- Teatro, Montecasino
17%
Daniel Anderson
- THE TRAMP
- Theatre on the Square
17%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE
- The Outlore Base
16%
Julie-Anne McDowell
- MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
16%
Sue Diepeveen
- MS B-HAVED
- The Drama Factory
10%
Ashley Dowds
- CIRCLE SONG
- Theatre Arts
10%
Roland du Preez
- RESCUE REMEDY
- Kaapstad Toneelhuis
5%
Toni Morkel
- COTTONWOOL KID
- Theatre Arts
3%
Zanne Stapelberg
- ONCE UPON A TUNE
- Suidoosterfees, Artscape
3%
Terence Bridget
- NO SOACE ON LONG STREET
- Artscape
2%
Meg van Wyk
- TUTTI FRUTTI
- Pichi Keane
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jared Schaedler
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
22%
Liam Gillespie
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
18%
Sonwa Sakuba
- THE TRAMP
- Theatre on the Square
16%
Duane Alexander
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
12%
Duane Alexander
- HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
11%
Simone Mann
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
11%
Lee van der Merwe
- FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
10%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nial Griffin
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
21%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
17%
Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio
- THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
15%
Marcel Meyer
- JULIUS CAESER
- Artscape Arena
11%
Maritha Visagie
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
11%
Terrence Bray
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
9%
Nicky Enticott
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
7%
Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie
- MY FAIR LADY
- The Playhouse Company
5%
Lara Basson
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
4%Best Dance Production JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
32%IN FLUX
- The Lane Theatre
22%FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
19%BEYOND
- LAMTA
14%HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
13%Best Direction Of A Musical
Paul Griffiths
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
34%
Greg Karvellas
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- ArtsCape
29%
Steven Stead
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
22%
Steven Stead
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
11%
Philippa van Ryneveld
- THE LONG WAY HOME
- Milnerton Playhouse
4%Best Direction Of A Play
Kimberley Buckle
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
17%
How Now Brown Cow
- MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
16%
Sonwa Sakuba
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
15%
Chris Weare
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
13%
Zubayr Charles
- DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO
- Artscape Arena
10%
Neil Coppen
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
9%
Barbara Basel
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
7%
Sylvaine Strike
- COTTONWOOL KID
- Theatre Arts
6%
Louis Viljeon
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
4%
Jennifer Steyn
- EARTHSIDE
- Theatre Arts
3%Best Ensemble EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
32%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
14%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Theatre on the Bay
14%BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
12%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
6%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
4%JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
3%THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
3%MY FAIR LADY
- The Playhouse Company
3%THE TEMPEST
- Maynardville
3%HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
2%FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
2%IT'S GONNA BE MAY
- Masque Theatre
1%LA RONDE
- Baxter Theatre
0%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
38%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
18%
Jabu Ngubeni
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
14%
Farley Whitfield
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
13%
Gary Fargher
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
9%
Tina le Roux
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
8%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kurt Haupt
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
32%
Garth Tavares
- MUSICAL MONDAYS
- The Outlore Base
25%
Charl Johan Lingerfelder
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
20%
Kevin Kraak
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
12%
Evan Roberts
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
13%Best Musical JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
44%MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
24%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
19%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
13%Best New Play Or Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
56%THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
20%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
13%THE LONG WAY HOME
- Milnerton Playhouse Theatre
11%Best Performer In A Musical
John Marshall
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
20%
Danielle Bosman
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
16%
Tsepho Ncokoane
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
14%
Keely Crocker
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- ArtsCape
13%
Lucy Tops
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
12%
Stuart Brown
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
11%
Craig Urbani
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
5%
Brittany Smith
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
4%
Lea Mari
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
4%
Ashley Scott
- DARE TO DREAM
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
1%Best Performer In A Play
David Viviers
- MOFFIE
- Baxter Theatre
23%
ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
18%
John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
16%
Andrew Buckland
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
10%
Aidan Scott
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
9%
Jenny Stead
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
7%
Siyolise Zicina
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
7%
Jason Bailey
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
6%
Gialuca Gironi
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
4%Best Play MOFFIE
- Baxter Theatre
25%BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
21%THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
15%DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO
- Artscape Arena
11%MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
8%THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
7%HEDDA GABLER
- Baxter Theatre
6%UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
4%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
Greg King
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
16%
Sonwa Sakuba
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
15%
Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
15%
Naill Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
15%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
10%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
10%
Greg King
- JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter Theatre
10%
Greg King
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
6%
Kieran McGregor
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Classen
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
52%
Mark Malherbe
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
25%
Brandon Bunyan
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
23%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Azande Dube
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
26%
Asanda Mngadi
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
21%
Keely Crocker
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
21%
Charlie Bouguenon
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
6%
Graham Hopkins
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
6%
Mark Richardson
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
5%
Bryan Hiles
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
4%
Andrew Munnik
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
4%
Belinda Henwood
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
3%
Ethan Wilton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
2%
Sharon Wagner
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nkosinathi Mazwai
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Artscape Arena
27%
Liesl Coppin
- JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter Theatre
26%
ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
21%
Michael Mittendorf
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre on the Bay
17%
Kathryn Griffiths
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
8%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape
31%JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter theatre
27%ALADDIN
- Canal Walk
17%PUSS IN BOOTS
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
9%BLUEY'S BIG PLAY
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
8%I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS
- National Arts Festival
7%KABOOM
- Baxter Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
The Outlore Base
21%
Theatre on the Bay
18%
Kalk Bay Theatre
14%
Guild Theatre
10%
Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
8%
The Drama Factory
7%
Theatre Arts
7%
Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
5%
The Masque Theatre
4%
Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant
2%
Kaapstad Toneelhuis
2%
Milnerton Playhouse Theatre
1%
Masque Theatre
1%