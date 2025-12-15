Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; JOSEPH Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jonathan Roxmouth - MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY - Teatro, Montecasino 17%

THE TRAMP

17%

Daniel Anderson -- Theatre on the Square

THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE

16%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

MY NAME IS LUCY

16%

Julie-Anne McDowell -- Baxter Theatre

MS B-HAVED

10%

Sue Diepeveen -- The Drama Factory

CIRCLE SONG

10%

Ashley Dowds -- Theatre Arts

RESCUE REMEDY

5%

Roland du Preez -- Kaapstad Toneelhuis

COTTONWOOL KID

3%

Toni Morkel -- Theatre Arts

ONCE UPON A TUNE

3%

Zanne Stapelberg -- Suidoosterfees, Artscape

NO SOACE ON LONG STREET

2%

Terence Bridget -- Artscape

TUTTI FRUTTI

1%

Meg van Wyk -- Pichi Keane

JOSEPH

22%

Jared Schaedler -- Theatre on the Bay

THE CARDINAL

18%

Liam Gillespie -- The Outlore Base

THE TRAMP

16%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Theatre on the Square

MY FAIR LADY

12%

Duane Alexander -- Artscape Arena

HOLLYWOOD

11%

Duane Alexander -- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

11%

Simone Mann -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

FREE FALL

10%

Lee van der Merwe -- The Outlore Base

JOSEPH

21%

Nial Griffin -- Theatre on the Bay

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

17%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape

THE MAGIC BOX

15%

Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JULIUS CAESER

11%

Marcel Meyer -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

11%

Maritha Visagie -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

9%

Terrence Bray -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

Nicky Enticott -- Masque Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

5%

Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie -- The Playhouse Company

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

4%

Lara Basson -- Masque Theatre

JOSEPH

32%

- Theatre on the Bay

IN FLUX

22%

- The Lane Theatre

FREE FALL

19%

- The Outlore Base

BEYOND

14%

- LAMTA

HOLLYWOOD

13%

- Theatre on the Bay

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

34%

Paul Griffiths -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

29%

Greg Karvellas -- ArtsCape

MY FAIR LADY

22%

Steven Stead -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

11%

Steven Stead -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE LONG WAY HOME

4%

Philippa van Ryneveld -- Milnerton Playhouse

THE CARDINAL

17%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

MY NAME IS LUCY

16%

How Now Brown Cow -- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

15%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Guild Theatre

THRILL ME

13%

Chris Weare -- Theatre on the Bay

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

10%

Zubayr Charles -- Artscape Arena

UNRULY

9%

Neil Coppen -- Baxter Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

7%

Barbara Basel -- Masque Theatre

COTTONWOOL KID

6%

Sylvaine Strike -- Theatre Arts

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

4%

Louis Viljeon -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

EARTHSIDE

3%

Jennifer Steyn -- Theatre Arts

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

32%

- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

14%

- Artscape

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

14%

- Theatre on the Bay

BUZANI KUBAWO

12%

- Guild Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

4%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JOSEPH

3%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE CARDINAL

3%

- The Outlore Base

MY FAIR LADY

3%

- The Playhouse Company

THE TEMPEST

3%

- Maynardville

HOLLYWOOD

2%

- Theatre on the Bay

FREE FALL

2%

- The Outlore Base

IT'S GONNA BE MAY

1%

- Masque Theatre

LA RONDE

0%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

0%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

38%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE CARDINAL

18%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

BUZANI KUBAWO

14%

Jabu Ngubeni -- Guild Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

13%

Farley Whitfield -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

9%

Gary Fargher -- Masque Theatre

UNRULY

8%

Tina le Roux -- Baxter Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

32%

Kurt Haupt -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MUSICAL MONDAYS

25%

Garth Tavares -- The Outlore Base

JOSEPH

20%

Charl Johan Lingerfelder -- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

12%

Kevin Kraak -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

11%

Evan Roberts -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

JOSEPH

44%

- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

24%

- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

19%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

13%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

56%

- Artscape

THE CARDINAL

20%

- The Outlore Base

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

13%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

THE LONG WAY HOME

11%

- Milnerton Playhouse Theatre

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

20%

John Marshall -- Artscape Arena

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

16%

Danielle Bosman -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

14%

Tsepho Ncokoane -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

13%

Keely Crocker -- ArtsCape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

12%

Lucy Tops -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

11%

Stuart Brown -- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

5%

Craig Urbani -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Brittany Smith -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Lea Mari -- Artscape Arena

DARE TO DREAM

1%

Ashley Scott -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MOFFIE

23%

David Viviers -- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

18%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa -- Guild Theatre

THRILL ME

16%

John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi -- Theatre on the Bay

UNRULY

10%

Andrew Buckland -- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

9%

Aidan Scott -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

7%

Jenny Stead -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

BUZANI KUBAWO

7%

Siyolise Zicina -- Guild Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

6%

Jason Bailey -- Masque Theatre

THRILL ME

4%

Gialuca Gironi -- Theatre on the Bay

MOFFIE

25%

- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

21%

- Guild Theatre

THRILL ME

15%

- Theatre on the Bay

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

11%

- Artscape Arena

MY NAME IS LUCY

8%

- Baxter Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

7%

- Masque Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

6%

- Baxter Theatre

UNRULY

4%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

MY FAIR LADY

16%

Greg King -- Artscape

BUZANI KUBAWO

15%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Guild Theatre

THE CARDINAL

15%

Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie -- The Outlore Base

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

15%

Naill Griffin -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

10%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

10%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

10%

Greg King -- Baxter Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

Greg King -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

Kieran McGregor -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

52%

David Classen -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MY FAIR LADY

25%

Mark Malherbe -- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

23%

Brandon Bunyan -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

26%

Azande Dube -- Artscape Arena

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

21%

Asanda Mngadi -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

21%

Keely Crocker -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

6%

Charlie Bouguenon -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MY FAIR LADY

6%

Graham Hopkins -- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

5%

Mark Richardson -- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

4%

Bryan Hiles -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Andrew Munnik -- Masque Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

3%

Belinda Henwood -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Ethan Wilton -- Masque Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2%

Sharon Wagner -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JULIUS CAESAR

27%

Nkosinathi Mazwai -- Artscape Arena

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

26%

Liesl Coppin -- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

21%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa -- Guild Theatre

NOISES OFF!

17%

Michael Mittendorf -- Theatre on the Bay

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

8%

Kathryn Griffiths -- Masque Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

31%

- Artscape

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

27%

- Baxter theatre

ALADDIN

17%

- Canal Walk

PUSS IN BOOTS

9%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

8%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS

7%

- National Arts Festival

KABOOM

1%

- Baxter Theatre

21%

The Outlore Base

18%

Theatre on the Bay

14%

Kalk Bay Theatre

10%

Guild Theatre

8%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

7%

The Drama Factory

7%

Theatre Arts

5%

Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

4%

The Masque Theatre

2%

Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant

2%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis

1%

Milnerton Playhouse Theatre

1%

Masque Theatre

