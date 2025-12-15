 tracker
Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; JOSEPH Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 15, 2025
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jonathan Roxmouth - MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY - Teatro, Montecasino 17%

Daniel Anderson - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 17%

Kimberley Buckle - THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE - The Outlore Base 16%

Julie-Anne McDowell - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 16%

Sue Diepeveen - MS B-HAVED - The Drama Factory 10%

Ashley Dowds - CIRCLE SONG - Theatre Arts 10%

Roland du Preez - RESCUE REMEDY - Kaapstad Toneelhuis 5%

Toni Morkel - COTTONWOOL KID - Theatre Arts 3%

Zanne Stapelberg - ONCE UPON A TUNE - Suidoosterfees, Artscape 3%

Terence Bridget - NO SOACE ON LONG STREET - Artscape 2%

Meg van Wyk - TUTTI FRUTTI - Pichi Keane 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jared Schaedler - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 22%

Liam Gillespie - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 18%

Sonwa Sakuba - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 16%

Duane Alexander - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 12%

Duane Alexander - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 11%

Simone Mann - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 11%

Lee van der Merwe - FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 10%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nial Griffin - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 21%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 17%

Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio - THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 15%

Marcel Meyer - JULIUS CAESER - Artscape Arena 11%

Maritha Visagie - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 11%

Terrence Bray - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 9%

Nicky Enticott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 7%

Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie - MY FAIR LADY - The Playhouse Company 5%

Lara Basson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 4%

Best Dance Production
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 32%

IN FLUX - The Lane Theatre 22%

FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 19%

BEYOND - LAMTA 14%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 13%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Paul Griffiths - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 34%

Greg Karvellas - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ArtsCape 29%

Steven Stead - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 22%

Steven Stead - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 11%

Philippa van Ryneveld - THE LONG WAY HOME - Milnerton Playhouse 4%

Best Direction Of A Play
Kimberley Buckle - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 17%

How Now Brown Cow - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 16%

Sonwa Sakuba - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 15%

Chris Weare - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 13%

Zubayr Charles - DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 10%

Neil Coppen - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 9%

Barbara Basel - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 7%

Sylvaine Strike - COTTONWOOL KID - Theatre Arts 6%

Louis Viljeon - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 4%

Jennifer Steyn - EARTHSIDE - Theatre Arts 3%

Best Ensemble
EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 32%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 14%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre on the Bay 14%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 12%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 6%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 4%

JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 3%

THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 3%

MY FAIR LADY - The Playhouse Company 3%

THE TEMPEST - Maynardville 3%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 2%

FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 2%

IT'S GONNA BE MAY - Masque Theatre 1%

LA RONDE - Baxter Theatre 0%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 38%

Kimberley Buckle - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 18%

Jabu Ngubeni - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 14%

Farley Whitfield - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 13%

Gary Fargher - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 9%

Tina le Roux - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 8%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kurt Haupt - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 32%

Garth Tavares - MUSICAL MONDAYS - The Outlore Base 25%

Charl Johan Lingerfelder - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 20%

Kevin Kraak - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 12%

Evan Roberts - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 11%

Best New Play Or Musical
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 56%

THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 20%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 13%

THE LONG WAY HOME - Milnerton Playhouse Theatre 11%

Best Performer In A Musical
John Marshall - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 20%

Danielle Bosman - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 16%

Tsepho Ncokoane - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 14%

Keely Crocker - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ArtsCape 13%

Lucy Tops - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 12%

Stuart Brown - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 11%

Craig Urbani - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 5%

Brittany Smith - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 4%

Lea Mari - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 4%

Ashley Scott - DARE TO DREAM - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 1%

Best Performer In A Play
David Viviers - MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 23%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 18%

John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 16%

Andrew Buckland - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 10%

Aidan Scott - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 9%

Jenny Stead - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 7%

Siyolise Zicina - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 7%

Jason Bailey - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 6%

Gialuca Gironi - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Best Play
MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 25%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 21%

THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 15%

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 11%

MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 8%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 7%

HEDDA GABLER - Baxter Theatre 6%

UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 4%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Greg King - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 16%

Sonwa Sakuba - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 15%

Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 15%

Naill Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 15%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 10%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 10%

Greg King - JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter Theatre 10%

Greg King - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 6%

Kieran McGregor - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Classen - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 52%

Mark Malherbe - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 25%

Brandon Bunyan - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 23%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Azande Dube - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 26%

Asanda Mngadi - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 21%

Keely Crocker - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 21%

Charlie Bouguenon - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 6%

Graham Hopkins - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 6%

Mark Richardson - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 5%

Bryan Hiles - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 4%

Andrew Munnik - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 4%

Belinda Henwood - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 3%

Ethan Wilton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 2%

Sharon Wagner - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nkosinathi Mazwai - JULIUS CAESAR - Artscape Arena 27%

Liesl Coppin - JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter Theatre 26%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 21%

Michael Mittendorf - NOISES OFF! - Theatre on the Bay 17%

Kathryn Griffiths - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 8%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape 31%

JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter theatre 27%

ALADDIN - Canal Walk 17%

PUSS IN BOOTS - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 9%

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 8%

I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS - National Arts Festival 7%

KABOOM - Baxter Theatre 1%

Favorite Local Theatre
The Outlore Base 21%

Theatre on the Bay 18%

Kalk Bay Theatre 14%

Guild Theatre 10%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 8%

The Drama Factory 7%

Theatre Arts 7%

Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 5%

The Masque Theatre 4%

Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant 2%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis 2%

Milnerton Playhouse Theatre 1%

Masque Theatre 1%

