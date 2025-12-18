Andrew Young Brings SAXMAN to The Drama Factory

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Andrew Young will bring SAXMAN to the Drama Factory next month. The performance is set for 25 January 2026.

With international chart-toppers and show-stopping live performances, Andrew’s music is pure magic — a seamless blend of groove, melody, and heart. He’s performed alongside legends like Dionne Warwick, Van Morrison and Shirley Bassey, and now he’s lighting up the 2026 season with fresh energy and undeniable charisma.

Andrew’s live show is a mix of energy and music that always leaves audiences uplifted, inspired and asking for more. His inimitable sound and style will ensure you will leave with a smile on your face. The Liverpool Born saxophonist Andrew Young with his unique brand of humour and showmanship, together with Tony Drake, one of Cape Town's finest pianists, will once again grace the stage at the Drama Factory.

Andrew started his musical training in Liverpool at the age of 8, with Clarinet and Saxophone lessons, but like most other lads his age, he would have rather have been playing football! Time spent in front of the goal posts was as crucial as time spent practicing his music and even after leaving school he was still torn between a career in football or music.

He performed as soloist with various Symphony Orchestras engaging in session work and concerts alongside Pop/Jazz/Funk luminaries such as Matt Bianco and Precious Wilson Band. The invitation to perform in South Africa whirled an engulfing wave of success as a Member of the KwaZulu Natal Philharmonic Orchestra and his own band “Let It Flow.” a 5 piece Jazz/Funk/Fusion Band. In 1994 he made the decision to leave the orchestra to focus on a solo career as a Saxophonist.

A recent collaboration has been with Ladysmith Black Mombazo on his recent recording of Paradise Road. Andrew has spent his life traveling the world with his saxophones including tours to Europe, Turkey, Caribbean, Far East, South America & South Africa He has performed with Joseph Shabalala, Jonathan Butler, Shakatak, Dame Shirley Bassey, James Galway, Keith Washington Dionne Warwick. Buena Vista Social Club, Spyro Gyra. Andrew was awarded an Honorary Doctorate for Services to Music by Vienna University, presented to him by Otto Von Habsburg (Archduke of Austria). Standard Bank Ovation Award at the 2019 & 2020 National Arts Festival Grahamstown, South Africa.

