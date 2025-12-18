THE JOHNSON JUKEBOX Comes to the Drama Factory in January

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Johnson Jukebox will come to The Drama Factory next month. The performance is set for 18 January 2026 at 4pm.

Join in for an afternoon with Godfrey Johnson in THE JOHNSON JUKEBOX! This multi-award-winning performer will take the stage in a unique, audience-designed show featuring a diverse range of artists, including: Jacques Brel, Leonard Cohen, Billy Joel, Prince, Boomtown Rats, Soft Cell, Godfrey Johnson, Kurt Weill, Tori Amos, and many more!

The Twist: You get to choose the setlist! Godfrey will perform your favourite hilarious songs, poems, and characters with just a piano and his madness. Johnson brings his signature blend of brilliance, chaos, and charm to one unforgettable show.

Fleur de Cap Award winner and seven-time nominee - Godfrey Johnson's most recent nominations are for the highly successful 'VASLAV'. Defying theatrical, musical, and platform categorisations, the Award's panel gave 'Vaslav' the distinction of three separate category nominations in the same year.

Godfrey Johnson found critical acclaim as a young man, performing his first self-written 'one-man-show' in his early twenties. A skilled pianist with an unusually matured musicality by time finished school, Godfrey began exploring his true voice. He developed a naturally distinct ability to accompany himself, and bring both himself and his listeners closer to the real stories of our lives. The beauty and the cruelty; our own beauty and our own cruelty. His work as a theatrical director continues to grow, with audience and critical success and appreciation from the casts, writers and producers. He recently returned from Johannesburg, directing Leonardo se Poort and Kruger for the Foxwood Festival

