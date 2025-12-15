Cape Town City Ballet Adds ALICE IN WONDERLAND Performance

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After opening to a sold house last week and with the entire season heavily booked in advance, Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) has added a matinee performance of Alice in Wonderland on the last day of the season- 28 December- at 16h30.

The production, choreographed by Gerard Charles with additional choreographic input by CTCB dancers Leusson Muniz and Abdul-Aaghier Isaacs, is currently on at Artscape and features the full company as well as guest actors Gregan Aherin and young Amahle Cindy Nyeke from The Rainbow Academy, who portray a number of different characters in the ballet.

Isabella Blair, Genevieve Magua, Alexia Munn and Tamar Moross are the leads as Alice while the Rabbit is danced by Luke Wragg, Fanelo Ndweni, Elvis Nonjeke and Gil Zuntini, and the Hatter role is shared by Leusson Muniz, Zachary Healy, Elvis Nonjeke and Axton Green.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll's timeless tales Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, this enchanting ballet is a theatrical romp down the rabbit hole of mystery, curiosity and wonder where Alice meets all manner of creatures and mischievous characters.

Tickets are through Webtickets and Artscape box office on 0214217695. No Under 5's at evening performances.

South Africa Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JOSEPH (Theatre on the Bay) 43.8% of votes 2. MY FAIR LADY (Artscape Arena) 24.5% of votes 3. THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre) 18.5% of votes Vote Now!