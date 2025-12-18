Andrew Young Will Bring ROLL OVER BEETHOVEN to The Drama Factory

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For the first time in South Africa, world-renowned saxophonist Andrew Young will bring his brand-new show Roll Over Beethoven, which debuted to rave reviews in Europe earlier in 2025. The performance is set for 31 January 2026.

"Roll Over Beethoven" sees Andrew Young returning to his musical roots. As the only musician in his family, Andrew had the freedom, and challenge, to seek inspiration on his own. From an early age, he immersed himself in a wide range of genres, listening to everything from Classical and Jazz to Soul, Rhythm & Blues, and Reggae, all while mastering both the clarinet and saxophone.

This show is a testament to Andrew’s remarkable versatility. Audiences can expect renditions of iconic tracks including Roll Over Beethoven (Chuck Berry), Habanera (Bizet), Route 66 (Nat King Cole), September (Earth, Wind & Fire), Still Got The Blues (Gary Moore), Wishing On A Star (Rose Royce), and many more. Don’t miss this electrifying South African premiere!

Get ready for smooth jazz meets soulful fire with this powerhouse saxophonist. With international chart-toppers and show-stopping live performances, Andrew’s music is pure magic — a seamless blend of groove, melody, and heart. He’s performed alongside legends like Dionne Warwick and Shirley Bassey, and now he’s lighting up the 2026 season with fresh energy and undeniable charisma

South Africa Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JOSEPH (Theatre on the Bay) 48.1% of votes 2. MY FAIR LADY (Artscape Arena) 23.3% of votes 3. THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre) 16.2% of votes Vote Now!