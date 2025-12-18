Cape Town City Ballet's Festive Fairy Parade Returns This Christmas Eve

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Wednesday 24 December 2025, Christmas Eve takes on an extra sparkle at Artscape as Cape Town City Ballet invites young theatre-goers to step into the spotlight. Immediately after the 12pm matinée performance of Alice in Wonderland, children dressed as fairies will be welcomed onto the stage for the annual Festive Fairy Parade, a heart-melting highlight for little ones, parents and guardians alike.

Designed as a joyful celebration of creativity and wonder, the Fairy Parade offers children the chance to parade their costumes onstage, meet the dancers, and pose for photographs with beloved Alice in Wonderland characters, from the White Rabbit and Mad Hatter to the Red Queen, flowers and playing cards. It's a magical, memory-making moment that has become a cherished festive tradition for many families.

Choreographed by Gerard Charles, Alice in Wonderland has been garnering rave reviews since opening last weekend and is perfectly suited to all ages, a whimsical holiday outing that captures imaginations and ushers in the Christmas spirit.

The performance begins at 12pm and with only a limited number of seats remaining, swift booking is strongly advised via Artscape Box Office (021 421 7695) or Webtickets.

