F Creations Returns To The Masque With THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

F Creations will present THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) at The Masque Theatre from February 26 through March 7. The production delivers a rapid-fire journey through all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in just two hours.

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield—founding members of the Reduced Shakespeare Company—the play combines parody with affection for Shakespeare’s canon. Tragedies, histories, and comedies collide in quick succession, including a condensed run through all 16 comedies and an extended, comic deconstruction of Hamlet.

The revival reunites the original cast from F Creations’ inaugural production: Faeron Wheeler, Daniel Enticott, and Kim R2. The trio returns to the piece as part of the company’s tenth anniversary year, bringing physical comedy, rapid costume changes, and audience interaction back to the stage.

F Creations founder Faeron Wheeler said the company is pleased to revisit the work that launched the company, noting the opportunity to reconnect with audiences at The Masque. The production was previously toured in 2016–17, receiving strong responses for its pace, staging, and comic energy.

Ticketing Information

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) runs February 26–March 7 at The Masque Theatre, Muizenberg. Evening performances take place February 26, 27, 28 and March 5, 6, 7 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on February 28, March 1, and March 7 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at R180, with R160 tickets available for pensioners and under-18s. The production is not suitable for audiences under 13. Tickets are available via Quicket or through The Masque box office.