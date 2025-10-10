JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play Dukesbay Theatre in Tacoma

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This December, Dukesbay Theatre will present Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, a fresh and spirited reimagining of Charles Dickens’ classic story, performed in a Readers Theatre format.

The production, written by Tom Mula and directed by Marie Tjernlund, is presented by NobleEdge and runs December 5–21, 2025.

In this inventive twist on A Christmas Carol, the story unfolds from the perspective of Jacob Marley—Scrooge’s deceased business partner—who is given one final chance to escape eternal torment by redeeming the miser within 24 hours.

With the help of an impish companion, Marley journeys through memory and mischief on a path toward redemption and forgiveness.

The production is family-friendly and recommended for ages seven and older. While it contains no inappropriate content, a few intense scenes may be unsettling for very young children.