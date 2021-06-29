Programme Announced For Made In Scotland Showcase 2021

The official programme launch of the Made in Scotland Showcase 2021 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the best of theatre, dance and music from Scotland live in-person and online.

The curated showcase features a range of work showcasing the quality and resilience of Scotland's amazing artists from site specific work on Silverknowes Beach to a digital world premiere from Scotland's leading cellist collaborating with a world-renowned Indian violinist.

Show description: MOVE by Julia Taudevin @ Silverknowes Beach part of Traverse Festival

In Person performances 3- 7 August Online, on-demand 23 - 31 August

Inspired by ancient keening rituals, MOVE is about migration, loss and communal healing. Weaving storytelling, choral soundscape and Gaelic song, five women portray the ebb and flow of people across the globe throughout the ages.

The inaugural show from Disaster Plan - MOVE is staged in a unique open-air performance at Edinburgh's Silverknowes Beach.

Made in Scotland will take place 3-30 August : www.madeinscotlandshowcase.com