Winners Revealed For the 2025 Young Playwrights Festival

Sprinkles, sea monsters, and more — straight from the minds of young creatives, these whimsical elements take center stage in Florida Studio Theatre (FST)'s 2025 Young Playwrights Festival on May 17!

Each year, FST's WRITE A PLAY program brings the joy of playwriting to K-12 students across the state and beyond. After crafting their own plays, students submit their finished works to FST for consideration in the annual Young Playwrights Festival. This exciting event rolls out the red carpet for students, educators, and families, celebrating the thousands of submissions received throughout the year.

“It's the happiest day of the year!” remarked FST Children's Theatre Associate, Kacy Jones. “Some of our winning playwrights have been writing for years, and some have just discovered a new passion. I love that we can celebrate their bravery for writing and submitting a play, and help the adults in their lives see the value in sharing a young person's unique words with the world.”

This year's winning plays span a variety of genres, themes, and storytelling styles. For example, Chrissy Saves the Forest, written by third-grader Aria Foote from Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, tells the story of a baby barn owl who discovers a beautiful ribbon in the trees - only to realize this means a farmer intends to cut down those trees. With the help from other forest animals and even help from the audience themselves, Chrissy fights to protect her home. The play ends with a powerful realization from the farmer: “I forget sometimes this is not just my forest.” Other pieces take a more comedic tone, such as Hot Dog Farm, written by third-grader Calen Magnant from McNeal Elementary. This play tells the tale of two boys who discover a magical pond where they can fish for hot dogs. With its imaginative humor and lighthearted storytelling, this play — like so many others in the festival — reminds us of the limitless creativity of children.

Each winning play will be performed on the Keating Theatre stage by a company of professional actors, complete with colorful costumes and zany props that bring these imaginative worlds to life. In an annual awards ceremony, winning and honorably mentioned playwrights will receive medals and certificates in recognition of their achievements.

“Perhaps now more than ever, it is crucial that we listen to the voices of our children and the stories they share,” said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. “Stories of feeling different, supporting our neighbors and friends, working hard to achieve our goals, and speaking up for what is right. I am deeply honored to produce this festival and celebrate these remarkable young people and the plays they have created, as they remind us of the power of imagination and the stories that unite us.”

This year's Young Playwrights Festival will also recognize the achievements of one extraordinary teacher who has earned the title of this year's Educator of the Year. Georgieanna Gattinella is a kindergarten teacher at Holy Name School in Camden, New Jersey. This year, a play from her school — Big Bad Bruce — will be performed at the festival.

“Ms. Gattinella has been an incredibly supportive presence during our residency at Holy Name School,” said Jones. “She is a true champion of the program, and encourages each of her students to contribute their ideas to create the best plays possible. Ms. Gattinella knows that each one of her students has a voice worth hearing, and makes them feel confident enough to share.”

To learn more about how you can support FST's mission to nurture the next generation of playwrights, please contact Caroline Saldivar at csaldivar@floridastudiotheatre.org.

