Asolo Rep Will Offer Pay What You Will Performance Of COME FROM AWAY

Asolo Repertory Theatre will present a Pay What You Will performance of COME FROM AWAY, an initiative designed to increase accessibility while supporting the Sarasota Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund.

The program reflects the organization’s ongoing work to remove financial barriers and engage local partners in shared community experiences. The performance will take place in the Mertz Theatre.

“Asolo Rep is honored to partner with Sarasota Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund for our Pay What You Will performance of Come from Away. The sympatico with this particular show is quite profound, and we are proud to support our first responders while we welcome everyone in our community to experience the power of live theatre,” said Peter Rothstein, Producing Artistic Director.

TICKETING INFORMATION

The Pay What You Will performance will be held Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Audience members may choose their ticket price from $0.01 upward, with all seating in the Mertz Theatre open at the selected price. One hundred percent of proceeds will be donated directly to the Sarasota Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund in support of local firefighters and their families.

Tickets are available in person or by phone at (941) 351-8000. Online reservations are not available for this event.