WE'VE ONLY JUST BEGUN: CARPENTERS REMEMBERED Comes to Van Wezel

We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered is the definitive concert show celebrating the music of one of the most successful recording acts of all time. Starring Michelle Berting Brett, who is accompanied by a 7-piece Nashville band, the show recreates the Carpenters' original sound. The production makes its Sarasota debut on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Experience an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of the pop music phenomenon that defined an era, and sing along to hits that include "Close to You," "Yesterday Once More," "Rainy Days & Mondays" and many more! From Washington State to New York City to sold out engagements in Las Vegas and Downey, California, the Carpenters' hometown, We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered has been met with enthusiasm from Carpenters' fans and reviewers alike.

Tickets are $22-$57. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This show is sponsored by Wilde Lexus Sarasota. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





