Mainstage Production LUCKY STIFF Extended at Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre's opening Winter Mainstage production, Lucky Stiff, has been extended through January 4, 2026. With Book and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Music by Stephen Flaherty – the Tony-winning duo behind Ragtime and Seussical – this fast-paced romp of murder and mistaken identities has audiences and critics cheering.

In this zany escapade, mild-mannered shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon must escort the taxidermized body of his murdered uncle on a “vacation” to Monte Carlo. If Harry succeeds in passing his uncle off as alive, he'll inherit six million dollars. If not, the fortune goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn – or worse, into the hands of his uncle's gun-toting ex!

“I play a dead person, so that's that,” jokes ABC7 Meteorologist John Scalzi, guest starring as “The Body.” “But audiences love to see the antics these actors pull off. They are so creative, and they do such fun things. Audiences are howling. We're getting standing ovations! All I do is have the best seat in the house and watch these brilliant people perform all around me.”

Lucky Stiff is directed by Ben Liebert, whose directing and choreography credits at FST include Jersey Boys and Waitress. As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, as well as in off-Broadway and regional productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, and Chicago.

The cast features Barrett Riggins* as Harry Witherspoon, Amanda Rose* as Annabel Glick, Laura Yen Solito* as Rita La Porta, Scott Cote* as Vinnie Diruzzio, James Patterson* as Luigi Gaudi, Sarah Hund* as Woman 1, Soraiah Williams as Woman 2, Jason Pintar* as Man 1, and Brad Myer as Man 2. ABC7 Meteorologist John Scalzi guest stars as “The Body.”

The creative team includes Ben Liebert (Director and Musical Staging), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music Director), Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Ben Rawson (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Harry Nadal (Costume Design), Nicholas Ryan (Sound & Light Board Operator), Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), Emilia Hernandez Ciotti* (AEA Assistant Stage Manager), Ashley Nolt, Sage Brown, and Mariana Villarreal (Stage Management Interns)

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Take a madcap musical joyride with Lucky Stiff, now playing through January 4, 2026. Lucky Stiff is part of FST's four-show Winter Mainstage subscription, which also includes A Tailor Near Me, The Blue-Sky Boys, and Birthday Candles. Subscriptions are on sale now for as little as $79, and single tickets start at $27.