Arts Advocates Reveals January 2026 Event Lineup

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of January events, which includes a Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall tour on January 12; a Talkback Tuesday with Peter Tush, curator and senior interpreter at The Dalí Museum, on January 13; a luncheon featuring guest speaker Gus Mollasis on January 15; and an exhibit by Arts Advocates member artist Jody Goldman.

Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage

The Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage tour takes place on January 12 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The art in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is part of the Arts Advocates collection. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel, proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

Talkback Tuesday With Peter Tush

The January 13 Talkback Tuesday features Peter Tush, curator and senior interpreter at The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg. During the talk – Beyond the Canvas: Augmented Reality and the Future of Visual Art – Tush will share his perspective on the museum’s use of augmented reality, the powerful tool that’s transforming how we interact with art. He’ll explore how emerging technologies can deepen engagement, expand accessibility, and open new doors for creative interpretation in the museum space. ​In the Arts Advocates Gallery from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., this program is free for Arts Advocates members and $5 for non-members.

Monthly Luncheon

Arts Advocates presents monthly luncheon programs, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota. The January 15 luncheon topic is Heroes of the Silver Screen with guest speaker Gus Mollasis. A writer, producer, and filmmaker, Mollasis will take us through history with film clips of movie stars in some of their most famous roles. $45 for Arts Advocates members; $50 for non-members. Lunch is included.

Monthly Exhibit

The Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, hosts monthly exhibits by member artists. Jody Goldman shows her work January 3-24, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. During her extensive airline career, Goldman had the opportunity to see the abundance of wildlife in their diverse natural settings in over 50 countries; she now uses her art to bring attention endangered species, their exclusive habitats, and the delicate balance that exists in nature. Admission is free; registration is not required.

The Arts Advocates’ collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.