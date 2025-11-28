Review: THE AMISH PROJECT at Venice Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Amish Project at Venice Theatre is a profoundly moving piece of theatrical storytelling—one that asks its audience not merely to witness but to listen. Jessica Dickey’s acclaimed play, inspired by the 2006 Nickel Mines schoolhouse tragedy, has long been celebrated for its blend of narrative poetry, emotional restraint, and deep humanity. Venice Theatre’s production honors that tradition while adding its own vivid account of the story.

Unlike traditional plays that rely heavily on back-and-forth dialogue, The Amish Project unfolds through a series of accounts—stories told directly to the audience, impressions of remembered moments, and internal monologues that feel almost confessional. This structure highlights the mythic quality of the events while rooting them in real human experience. It is theater as testimony, each scene functioning like a window into a character’s heart rather than a reenactment of events. The effect is intimate, haunting, and unexpectedly warm.

The play’s history is deeply tied to its form. Dickey created The Amish Project as a way to explore forgiveness and community without exploiting the real individuals who endured the tragedy. She crafted fictionalized characters, piecing together a story that respects the privacy of the families yet captures the emotional truth of what happened. It premiered in 2008 and has since been performed worldwide, consistently noted for its lyrical approach and its demanding roles—roles that require performers to embody emotional worlds they themselves may never have experienced. Venice Theatre’s cast rises to this challenge with remarkable sensitivity.

Diction and pronunciation play an especially vital role in this production. Because so much of the storytelling relies on precise language, every word must land with clarity. This cast handles that challenge deftly, guiding the audience through shifts in tone, character, and perspective simply through vocal choices. In a play built from monologue rather than interaction, it is important that every actor’s pronunciation and diction is precise.

Among the performers, Megan Hendrick as Carol Stuckey delivers a standout performance. Hendrick brings layers to the role—hardness, vulnerability, confusion, and a fierce sense of loyalty—all expressed with passion and intensity. She navigates these emotional changes with impressive control, never overplaying but instead allowing the character’s complexity to emerge organically. Her commitment to Carol is evident in every beat.

Sophia Christeas, portraying Velda, brings enthusiasm and genuine wonder to her role. Playing a child in such a heavy narrative requires a delicate balance, and Christeas manages it with care. She brings a detailed, thoughtful approach to her character while maintaining the natural spontaneity of youth. Her performance is gentle, curious, and sincere—exactly what the story needs from Velda.

Elaina Aubrey as Anna provides the production with its emotional anchor. Her portrayal is infused with innocence and purity, and her choices—simple, measured, and deeply believable—lift the play’s quieter moments. Aubrey’s performance reminds the audience why the story matters; she embodies the light that the events threaten to extinguish.

The ensemble as a whole deserves commendation. Each actor supports the storytelling with focus and compassion, layering the world of the play with voices that resonate long after the lights fall. They complement one another beautifully, creating a tapestry of perspectives that enriches the narrative rather than overwhelming it.

And the ending—handled with delicacy—lands with extraordinary force. Without revealing anything, it’s safe to say that the final moments gather every thread of the story into a conclusion that is both hopeful and devastating, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

The Amish Project at Venice Theatre is a production you should see not only for its artistry, but for its humanity. It invites reflection, encourages empathy, and leaves you changed in subtle but significant ways. Rarely does a play combine storytelling, performance, and purpose with such clarity. This is theater at its most essential.

The Amish Project runs through December 7. Tickets and more information can be found at venicetheatre.org.

