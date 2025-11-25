FST Extends Cabaret Shows FEELING GOOD and THREE PIANOS

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

By popular demand, Florida Studio Theatre is extending two hit Winter Cabaret productions: Feeling Good will now run through February 8, 2026, and Three Pianos will now run through April 5, 2026.

See these two hit cabaret shows and One Hit Wonders for as little as $19.67 per show when you subscribe! For more information, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org or call (941) 366-9000.

Feeling Good: Now Extended Through February 8, 2026

Created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, Feeling Good celebrates the velvet-voiced crooners who defined a genre, from Frank Sinatra to Michael Bublé.

“There are so many memories connected to this music. For a lot of our audiences, this might have been their first dance at their wedding,” said singer Haley K. Clay. “When we see them light up as soon as that first piano chord hits, it’s so special for us. Not only to remind them of those beautiful memories, but also bring it into the now with our own style.”

Our critics agree: the Observer calls the show “insanely entertaining” and “a ray of sunshine,” while BroadwayWorld says it’s “a celebration” that “soars with brilliance.” The Venice Gondolier-Sun hails it as “a must-see.”

Under the direction of FST Associate Producer Catherine Randazzo, Feeling Good delivers an evening of style, swagger, and irresistible charm. Audiences can indulge in timeless favorites like “Come Fly With Me,” “It Had to Be You,” “Moondance,” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.”

The cabaret stars Haley K. Clay, Andrew Leggieri, and Russell Mernagh, accompanied by Christian “CC” Allen on drums and Jim Prosser on piano.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director/Costume Designer), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music Direction), Ben Liebert (Choreography), Andrew Gray (Lighting & Scenic Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Kate Johnson (Sound & Light Board Operator).

Three Pianos: Now Extended Through April 5, 2026

Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, Three Pianos showcases the keyboard’s unmatched versatility. From Billy Joel to Alicia Keys, this high-octane show tributes the piano trailblazers who rewrote music history.

“I want people to leave this show feeling the joy that we feel onstage when playing this incredible music,” said musician Devin McDuffy. “I want them to absorb the good vibes and be reminded of the power that music holds to inspire and move communities. Most of all, I want them to feel the sense of unity that music can bring to us all.”

Critics are raving for this high-energy cabaret, with BroadwayWorld calling it a “musical extravaganza” and “a true crowd-pleaser.” Total Theater hails the show as “excellent,” saying the performances have “heart and soul.”

From Ray Charles to Freddie Mercury, Three Pianos celebrates the piano legends who refused to play by the rules. These aren’t your cookie-cutter rock stars: they’re the rebels, romantics, and risk-takers of the music world. Enjoy timeless favorites like “Crocodile Rock,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I’m Still Standing,” and “Beautiful.”

The dynamic cast includes Madalyn McHugh, Eddie Weaver, Jared Svoboda, and Devin McDuffy, bringing playful chemistry and high-energy musicality to every performance.

The creative team features Catherine Randazzo (Director), John Bronston (Music Direction), Jim Prosser, Nathaniel Beliveau (Music), Andrew Gray (Lighting & Scenic Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Madison Queen (Costume Design), Leigh Womack (Sound & Light Board Operator), and Allison Hannon (Projections Designer).