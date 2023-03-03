Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at CHICKEN & BISCUITS at Asolo Repertory Theatre

CHICKEN & BISCUITS runs through April 13, in the Mertz Theatre.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Asolo Repertory Theatre is presenting Douglas Lyons' CHICKEN & BISCUITS as the third play in its 2023 repertory season. Bianca LaVerne Jones, who served as associate director of the 2021 Broadway production, will direct. CHICKEN & BISCUITS runs through April 13, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS introduces us to the Jenkins family, as they gather to celebrate the life of their beloved and recently deceased father and grandfather, the Revered Bernard Jenkins. When an unexpected guest reveals a secret, they all discover that nothing brings a family together like a big side of drama. This side-splitting new Broadway comedy explores the tenderness of family, the joy of reconciliation and the nourishing power of love.

The cast features La Shawn Banks as Reginald Mabry, Dreaa Kay Baudy as La'Trice Franklin, Rasell Holt as Kenny Mabry, Tracey Conyer Lee as Baneatta Mabry, Dean Linnard as Logan Leibowitz, Candice McKoy as Brianna Jenkins, Jasmine Rush as Beverly Jenkins and Imani Lee Williams as Simone Mabry.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS contains mature content and language.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS runs Feb. 15 - April 13. Previews are Feb. 15 - 16. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Orchestra and Mezzanine seats start at $65 and Balcony seats start at $33. Tickets are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.




THE '70S: MORE THAN A DECADE, Extends Again at Florida Studio Theatre
THE '70S: MORE THAN A DECADE, Extends Again at Florida Studio Theatre
Florida Studio Theatre has announced that, due to continued audience demand, The '70s: More Than A Decade will be extended for a third time. After playing nine shows a week for 19 weeks to sold-out audiences, The '70s: More Than A Decade had its final performance in FST's Court Cabaret on February 12.
Hermitage Announces New Programs in March in Partnership With Asolo Rep and Embracing Our
Hermitage Announces New Programs in March in Partnership With Asolo Rep and Embracing Our Differences
These diverse and exciting programs, along with previously announced events through April, add expanded community reach and engage broad audiences throughout the Gulf Coast.
Christopher Eisenberg Returns to WBTT For Frank Sinatra Tribute Shows
Christopher Eisenberg Returns to WBTT For Frank Sinatra Tribute Shows
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will welcome back to its stage one of its most successful and popular young artists for a two-night engagement. Christopher Eisenberg, who started working with WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs at the age of 8 and has gone on to be signed to major label deals, will present "Frank & Me" at WBTT on March 26 and 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Embracing Our Differences Raises Record-Breaking Funds
Embracing Our Differences Raises Record-Breaking Funds
Warren explained how deeply meaningful EOD's educational programs have been for her. A recent breakthrough came when she participated in EOD's Unity Day initiative, during which she was able to share her struggles with other participants.

