Video: First Look at CHICKEN & BISCUITS at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Asolo Repertory Theatre is presenting Douglas Lyons' CHICKEN & BISCUITS as the third play in its 2023 repertory season. Bianca LaVerne Jones, who served as associate director of the 2021 Broadway production, will direct. CHICKEN & BISCUITS runs through April 13, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Check out footage below!

CHICKEN & BISCUITS introduces us to the Jenkins family, as they gather to celebrate the life of their beloved and recently deceased father and grandfather, the Revered Bernard Jenkins. When an unexpected guest reveals a secret, they all discover that nothing brings a family together like a big side of drama. This side-splitting new Broadway comedy explores the tenderness of family, the joy of reconciliation and the nourishing power of love.

The cast features La Shawn Banks as Reginald Mabry, Dreaa Kay Baudy as La'Trice Franklin, Rasell Holt as Kenny Mabry, Tracey Conyer Lee as Baneatta Mabry, Dean Linnard as Logan Leibowitz, Candice McKoy as Brianna Jenkins, Jasmine Rush as Beverly Jenkins and Imani Lee Williams as Simone Mabry.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS contains mature content and language.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS runs Feb. 15 - April 13. Previews are Feb. 15 - 16. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Orchestra and Mezzanine seats start at $65 and Balcony seats start at $33. Tickets are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.