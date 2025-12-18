Hermitage Unveils New January Programs Featuring Eden Espinosa, Roger Q. Mason, and Adam O’Farrill

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced additional programs to take place in January, expanding its slate of winter events across Sarasota County.

Newly added programs will feature Tony Award–nominated Broadway performer Eden Espinosa, award-winning playwright and educator Roger Q. Mason, Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner Deepa Purohit, jazz musician and composer Adam O’Farrill, and returning Hermitage Fellow and Tony Award winner Britton Smith.

All Hermitage programs are open to the public with a $5 per person registration fee, unless otherwise noted. Most programs run approximately 60–70 minutes with no intermission. Due to capacity limitations, advance registration is required through HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

FULL PROGRAM DETAILS

“WHAT FREEDOM MEANS TO ME”

With Hermitage Fellow Roger Q. Mason

Monday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Venice Theatre

140 Tampa Avenue West, Venice, FL 34285

Presented in partnership with Venice Theatre

Roger Q. Mason will discuss their work and share excerpts from a new play currently in development during their Hermitage residency. The program will explore themes of democracy, privilege, self-love, and liberation, and will conclude with a brief writing exercise inviting audience participation.

“ON LIVING AND DYING WITH DIGNITY”

With 2024 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner Deepa Purohit

Wednesday, January 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Asolo Repertory Theatre Koski Center, Weiler Rehearsal Hall

1009 Tallevast Road, Sarasota, FL 34243

Presented in partnership with Asolo Repertory Theatre

Deepa Purohit will participate in a panel discussion examining how women live, age, and die with dignity within the modern healthcare system. Panelists include Dr. Robin Devan and TJ Tremaine of Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System. The discussion will be moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.

“MUSIC MONDAYS”

Featuring Hermitage Fellow Eden Espinosa

Monday, January 26

10:30 a.m.

Church of the Palms

3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239

3:00 p.m.

Venice Presbyterian Church

825 The Rialto, Venice, FL 34285

Presented in partnership with the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning

Tony Award–nominated performer Eden Espinosa will participate in two “Music Mondays” programs offering insight into musical theatre performance and industry practice. These events are part of the SILL Music Mondays series. Tickets are available at the door for $15.

HERMITAGE SUNSETS @ SELBY GARDENS

“THE RISING STARS OF JAZZ AND SOUL”

Featuring Adam O’Farrill and Britton Smith

Thursday, January 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Downtown Campus

1534 Mound Street, Sarasota, FL 34234

Presented in partnership with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Jazz composer and trumpeter Adam O’Farrill and Broadway performer Britton Smith will share the stage for a collaborative evening of music as part of the Hermitage Sunsets series.

TICKETS AND REGISTRATION

All Hermitage programs are free with a $5 per person registration fee unless otherwise noted. Advance registration is required.

Due to ongoing campus recovery and shifting residency schedules, additional Hermitage programs may be announced on shorter notice throughout the season.

