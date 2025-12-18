Hermitage Unveils New January Programs Featuring Eden Espinosa, Roger Q. Mason, and Adam O’Farrill

The Sarasota-based arts organization adds talks, performances, and music programs to its winter lineup.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced additional programs to take place in January, expanding its slate of winter events across Sarasota County.
Newly added programs will feature Tony Award–nominated Broadway performer Eden Espinosa, award-winning playwright and educator Roger Q. Mason, Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner Deepa Purohit, jazz musician and composer Adam O’Farrill, and returning Hermitage Fellow and Tony Award winner Britton Smith.
All Hermitage programs are open to the public with a $5 per person registration fee, unless otherwise noted. Most programs run approximately 60–70 minutes with no intermission. Due to capacity limitations, advance registration is required through HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
With Hermitage Fellow Roger Q. Mason
Monday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Venice Theatre
140 Tampa Avenue West, Venice, FL 34285
Presented in partnership with Venice Theatre
Roger Q. Mason will discuss their work and share excerpts from a new play currently in development during their Hermitage residency. The program will explore themes of democracy, privilege, self-love, and liberation, and will conclude with a brief writing exercise inviting audience participation.
With 2024 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner Deepa Purohit
Wednesday, January 14 at 3:00 p.m.
Asolo Repertory Theatre Koski Center, Weiler Rehearsal Hall
1009 Tallevast Road, Sarasota, FL 34243
Presented in partnership with Asolo Repertory Theatre
Deepa Purohit will participate in a panel discussion examining how women live, age, and die with dignity within the modern healthcare system. Panelists include Dr. Robin Devan and TJ Tremaine of Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System. The discussion will be moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.
Featuring Hermitage Fellow Eden Espinosa
Monday, January 26
10:30 a.m.
Church of the Palms
3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239
3:00 p.m.
Venice Presbyterian Church
825 The Rialto, Venice, FL 34285
Presented in partnership with the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning
Tony Award–nominated performer Eden Espinosa will participate in two “Music Mondays” programs offering insight into musical theatre performance and industry practice. These events are part of the SILL Music Mondays series. Tickets are available at the door for $15.
“THE RISING STARS OF JAZZ AND SOUL”
Featuring Adam O’Farrill and Britton Smith
Thursday, January 29 at 5:30 p.m.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Downtown Campus
1534 Mound Street, Sarasota, FL 34234
Presented in partnership with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Jazz composer and trumpeter Adam O’Farrill and Broadway performer Britton Smith will share the stage for a collaborative evening of music as part of the Hermitage Sunsets series.
Due to ongoing campus recovery and shifting residency schedules, additional Hermitage programs may be announced on shorter notice throughout the season.
