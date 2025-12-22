Florida Studio Theatre Receives $5,000 Grant From Suncoast Credit Union

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has received a $5,000 grant from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation in support of the theatre's flagship arts-in-education initiative, WRITE A PLAY. The funding will help expand the program's reach and deepen its impact during the 2025–2026 school year.

“We're deeply grateful to the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation for championing our vision of making the arts accessible to as many children as possible,” said Caroline Saldivar, Director of Children's Theatre at FST. “WRITE A PLAY empowers students to realize the strength of their imagination and the impact of their voice. This generous support allows us to continue nurturing creativity and confidence in classrooms throughout our community.”

Suncoast Credit Union, Florida's largest credit union, founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the community. Each time a Suncoast member uses their debit or credit card, the credit union donates four cents to the Foundation to fund local initiatives. Since its inception in 1990, the Foundation has raised and donated over $55 million.

“Creative expression is part of a well-rounded education and has fueled many students to success,” said Jeff Kunberger, Executive Director of Suncoast Foundations. “This grant fulfills our mission and certainly improves the lives of the recipients, which is our goal,” he added.

Now in its 35th year, WRITE A PLAY guides students through every step of the playwriting process, combining live performances, interactive workshops, and a culminating festival of winning student-written plays. Since its inception in 1991, the program has reached over one million students, with a strong focus on Title I and underserved schools. For many, it provides their very first experience with live theatre, an experience that often ignites a lifelong love of storytelling and the arts.

The program's impact is felt by educators and students alike: “We appreciate you all coming out to our schools,” said Tina Peters, a third-grade teacher at McNeal Elementary. “It gets harder and harder to adapt and find fun learning experiences for our students. The fact that we don't have to leave the school makes it so much better!”

For more information about WRITE A PLAY or to support FST's education programs, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

