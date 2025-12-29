PARADISE BLUE Comes to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will continue its 2025-2026 “Soul Of A People” theatre season with the haunting drama – one tempered with jazz and intrigue – “Paradise Blue.” This will be the Florida premiere for the play, which runs from January 7 through February 8, 2026 in The Donelly Theatre of WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

Written by American playwright and actor Dominique Morisseau, “Paradise Blue” is a jazz-infused drama that takes place in 1949 Detroit. A jazz trumpeter, Blue, must decide whether to sell the Paradise Club – a business passed down to him by his late father – due to the push toward gentrification. As he grapples with the decision, a sexy new stranger named Silver arrives in town and makes an impression on other members of his band, including P-Sam and his confidante, Corn. They, along with Blue's girlfriend, Pumkin, must deal with the aftermath of Blue's actions.

“Paradise Blue” is part of Dominique Morisseau's cycle of plays that explore African American identity and the erasure of Black culture and history. The play first premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Mass. in July 2012, under the direction of Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Since then, it has been produced across the country and had a successful run off-Broadway in April of 2018.

WBTT has produced Morisseau's works previously. In 2021, a staging of “Pipeline” was planned for the 2020–2021 season but, due to COVID-19, a taping was filmed and screened instead. In April of that same year, Morisseau participated in a WBTT Voices Community Forum, titled “Telling Our Stories in the Black Theatre,” where she discussed her work as a playwright. Last year, WBTT hosted a reading of “Paradise Blue” in its Howard J. Millman Blackbox Theatre.

The cast is: Al'Jaleel McGhee (Blue), Terry Spann (Corn), Leon S. Pitts II (P-Sam), Amber Myers (Pumkin), Stephanie Zandra (Silver), Brian L. Boyd (understudy - Blue), Jazzmin Carson (understudy - Silver), Marta McKinnon (understudy - Pumkin), and Michael Mejia-Mendez (understudy - P-Sam and Corn).

Key crew members include: longtime WBTT Resident Director Chuck Smith will direct; Brian L. Boyd, assistant director; KaCie Ley, stage manager; Roland Black, scenic designer and technical director; Faye Manselle, Costume Designer; Jonathan Hall and Andrea Coleman, wig designers; Annette Breazeale, properties artisan; Michael Pasquini, lighting designer; Patrick Russini, sound designer; Alex Judd, sound engineer; and Dan Wells, Music Composer.

“We are thrilled to present this important work on our MainStage – Dominique is one of the most important playwrights of our time!” said WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “This dynamic drama shines light on the challenges of building a better future on the foundation of what our predecessors have left us. We expect this production will stimulate some important discussions for patrons leaving our theater.”

This performance is made possible in part by the Shubert Foundation, Florida's Cultural Coast, and the Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax.

