Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota to Present ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE with the Liverpool Legends

Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends are bringing their unforgettable Beatles tribute show to Sarasota to join conductor Robyn Bell and the Pops Orchestra for two exclusive All You Need Is Love live performances at Riverview Performing Arts Center.

Handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the legendary George Harrison, these four world-class musicians and actors honor the band that forever changed music.

From the early mop-top days of "She Loves You" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand," to the colorful era of Sgt. Pepper, all the way through to "Come Together," "Here Comes the Sun", and "Hey Jude"-this immersive show takes you on a Magical Mystery Tour through The Beatles' iconic career.

Narrated by Louise Harrison, who was instrumental in The Beatles' early success, the performance features spot-on vocals, vintage instruments, period costumes, dazzling visuals, and uncanny mannerisms, making you feel like you're watching the real thing.

Performances are Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 3 p.m., and Monday, January 12, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverview Performing Arts Center.

Concert attendees have the option to add on a "Meet and Greet" experience with the Liverpool Legends on Sunday, January 11 at 6:00 p.m. at 99 Bottles in Downtown Sarasota (1445 2nd St.), where they will enjoy an open bar featuring world-class draft beers and boutique wines (plenty of non-alcoholic beverages will be available), and a selection of sandwich platters, cheeses, charcuterie, fruit, vegetables, dips, crackers, and delicious hot appetizers. Tickets for the "Liverpool Legends Mix and Mingle are $60.00 per person and can be purchased HERE.

