Review: A TAILOR NEAR ME at Florida Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As a symphony of classical music plays softly in the background, we find ourselves in a whimsical novelty store nestled among the streets of New York City, housing an array of bespoke suits. Here, a man with a large hint of nostalgia lingering in his eyes steps forward, his trusted companion of 25 years — the suit that has witnessed countless moments and memories — clinging to his outgrown frame like an old friend. It's a concept that might baffle a woman's understanding, for why not just opt for a new suit after a quarter-century, right? But as we delve deeper into his story, a tale of metamorphosis unfolds before our very eyes — a narrative that soon becomes known as A Tailor Near Me by Michael Tucker.

Sam, a whimsical dreamer and talented artist (he is a famous author after all), often finds himself at odds with the challenges posed by Alfredo the Tailor, causing him to occasionally hesitate. As portrayed by David Canton, Sam brings his character to life with dynamic physicality as he traverses the stage, delivering jokes, undergoing personal growth, and expressing both expansion and contraction in not just his own voyage of self-discovery, but also in his defiance against it. In contrast, Paul Nicholas embodies Alfredo with a sophisticated charm and a wealth of wisdom on the nuances of life, offering guidance on how to navigate its intricacies and progress forward. Within the dynamic and at times confrontational exchanges between Sam and Alfredo emerges a profound harmony rooted in mutual respect, blossoming into what we can only hope blossoms into an enduring friendship. And so, we have a story about a bustling city where dreams are woven into the very fabric of existence, and where a man finds himself not just re-fitted in a suit, but reborn — a testament to the enduring power of change, friendship and the timeless art of transformation.

I couldn't help but be captivated by the unfolding tale of friendship between Sam and Alfredo. The organic bond that formed between these two men, the way they bantered and bonded, it all felt so genuine. It's like Cantor and Nicholas have known each other for ages, and depict a friendship so convincingly portrayed that you can't help but be intrigued by the mystery of male camaraderie. How do these friendships begin and endure? How does one make friends later in life, when all that's left are tales to swap? It's a curious enigma, the evolution of friendship among men.

A Tailor Near Me confronts not just the mystery of friendships but a man’s life in general. How does a man measure success as he looks back on his life, pondering whether it's the abundance of wealth amassed or the quality of relationships cultivated? Sam and Alfredo engage in a soul-stirring debate on the true yardstick of achievement. Are triumphs in one's career defining, or is it the legacy one leaves behind that truly encapsulates victory? Does success come from the grind of daily work routines or from the depth of impact on those left behind? Oh, the musings of life's greatest question that this work takes on.

A Tailor Near Me at Florida Studio Theatre’s Keating Theatre is a must-see! This thought-provoking show will have you both in stitches and deep in self-reflection. Don't miss out on this brilliant piece of work! The show is playing through February 22; Matinee and evening shows are available at A Tailor Near Me | Florida Studio Theatre.

Reader Reviews

Sarasota Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CABARET (The Sarasota Players) 23.3% of votes 2. SYNCOPATED AVENUE (Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe) 21.5% of votes 3. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Asolo Repertory Theatre) 11.7% of votes Vote Now!

Don't Miss a Sarasota News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...