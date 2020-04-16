Van Wezel Announces New Dates for AMERICA Performance

The Van Wezel's performance starring America on March 19, 2020 has been rescheduled for March 10, 2021 at 8 p.m.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will follow up with patrons directly affected by this change.

Our community during the COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly gracious. Patrons who wish to attend the rescheduled show can keep their tickets for the future performance, which will be honored for the new date. We hope patrons who have purchased tickets and will not be attending the rescheduled performance will consider donating the price of their tickets. This generous action will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

