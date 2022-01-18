Sarasota Youth Opera Welcomes New Coordinator

Sarasota Opera announced that Indiana native Conner Stigner has been hired as Sarasota Youth Opera's new Youth Opera Coordinator. Mr. Stigner will provide administrative support for Sarasota Youth Opera programs and performances, as well as educational and outreach activities.

He will be coordinating rehearsal schedules, serve as accompanist, and will also be the liaison to Sarasota Youth Opera members' parents and parent volunteers. Sarasota Youth Opera's educational program recently commenced its winter semester, as well as rehearsals for the upcoming 2022 Winter Opera Festival. Puccini's Tosca, opening February 12, will feature a children's chorus made up of members of the Youth Opera.

Mr. Stigner has a wide array of experience in the music world, including his former post as Director of Music and Liturgy at Our Lady of Hungary Parish in South Bend, Indiana. He also worked as accompanist and assistant director of the South Bend Symphonic Choir and was a pianist and director of vocals and music at the 574 Theater Company and the South Bend & Elkhart Civic Theater. His most recent position as Voter Registration Deputy/Clerk of St. Joseph County, Indiana Board of Elections helped burnish his administrative credentials while integrating his interest in civic engagement. Jesse Martins, Music Director of Sarasota Youth Opera states, "Conner brings a diverse array of interests and experiences to our Youth Opera program, and we are excited to welcome him to our community." Sarasota Youth Opera Education Director Martha Collins adds, "Conner's engaging personality and musical skills make him a great fit for our Youth Opera program."

Tickets for Sarasota Opera's 2022 Winter Opera Festival are on sale now. For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call (941) 328-1300, or visit the Box Office at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.