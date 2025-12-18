Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Will Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy During Annual Performance

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will once again invite the community to celebrate the rich legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an inspirational performance. The “Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” features gospel and soul music, dance, and dramatic reenactments of Dr. King's most powerful speeches.

The show, which was created by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and Reverend Charles McKenzie, takes place Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House (61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota).

Rev. McKenzie returns to lend his voice to Dr. King's words, and WBTT professional performing artists, guest performers, and Stage of Discovery students will bring the message of justice, hope and unity to life. Additionally, the 2026 winners of the Sarasota County Bar Association‘s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay writing contest will be announced.

"For Americans throughout the country and all of us at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy is a significant occasion. Dr. King fought for equality while always exemplifying the values of justice, dignity, courage and service to others," said Jacobs. "Dr. King's leadership during the Civil Rights Movement is a major part of the African American experience and we are proud to honor his enduring legacy."

Jacobs also noted that, while this is an annual presentation, there are numerous artistic changes made each year, such as the cast and special guests.

Presenting sponsor is Community Foundation of Sarasota County; collaborating sponsor is the Sarasota County Bar Association Council for Diversity and Inclusion.

“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors for continuing to support our annual celebration as well as the many community members who come out to enjoy this annual event," said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. "We look forward to presenting this inspirational event as we honor Dr. King the best way that WBTT knows how: through live theater!"

Sarasota Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CABARET (The Sarasota Players) 22.9% of votes 2. SYNCOPATED AVENUE (Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe) 21.7% of votes 3. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Asolo Repertory Theatre) 11.6% of votes Vote Now!