Rise Above Performing Arts To Present THE PROM And More for Season 10

Rise Above Performing Arts has unveiled their line-up for their 10th Season in front of a packed audience of over 250 guests. The shows include some fan favorites, a regional premiere and shows for the whole family.

The season kicks off with The Prom June 5-14. This semi-professional show will feature college students from performing arts schools across the country. Matilda will run August 14-24, followed by the musical sensation Something Rotten, October 16-26. The semi-professional production of Be More Chill will have a limited engagement of January 1-4.

The season kicks into high gear with the rarely produced musical, Footloose! This musical adaptation of the popular film runs January 15-25 with an added Saturday matinee. Alice by Heart will see its regional premiere here in the bay area February 26-March 8. Artistic Director, Jacob Ruscoe is thrilled to be the first to bring this show to life here in Sarasota. “This is a passionate and deeply moving musical. It is a piece of “art” in every sense of the word. We are going to make this show an experience you will never forget.” The season concludes May 7-17 with Tuck Everlasting.

Season tickets allow you to get all 7 shows for the price of 6. Tickets and more information can be found at ww.riseabovearts.com or by calling 941-702-4747.

