More Titles Added To Sarasota Opera's 'HD At The Opera House'

Sarasota Opera has announced additional presentations for the 2020 season of "HD at the Opera House." Richard Strauss's Arabella from the 2014 Salzburg Easter Festival will be shown on Sunday, November 22; Verdi's Macbeth from the Royal Opera House in London will be shown on Sunday, December 6; and Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker ballet from the Royal Ballet in London will be shown on Sunday, December 20. Each presentation will begin at 1:30pm. Tickets to "HD at the Opera House" are $20 for single ticket buyers and $18 for current Sarasota Opera subscribers. All seating will be reserved and distanced for safety. Ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase tickets before arriving at the theater. Information and tickets can be found online at SarasotaOpera.org or by calling (941) 328-1300. Sarasota Opera subscribers who wish to receive the 10% discount of HD at the Opera House tickets must contact the Sarasota Opera box office directly.

To ensure the safety of all attendees of Sarasota Opera's events, all seats will be reserved and distanced. Face masks covering the nose and mouth will be required at all performances, and attendees will be subject to a temperature check upon arriving at the theater. Print-at-home and mobile tickets are now available and ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase tickets before arriving at the theater. Attendees are encouraged to read details on health and safety at https://www.sarasotaopera.org/health-and-safety.

Sunday, November 22nd at 1:30pm - Richard Strauss's Arabella Opera Film

Strauss's opera captures the fleeting reverie of youth and Vienna's Golden Age through the romantic entanglements of two sisters. A comedy of errors in the pursuit of true love, Arabella is one of Strauss's most charming comedic operas. From the 2014 Salzburg Easter Festival, starring Renée Fleming, Thomas Hampson, and Hanna-Elisabeth Müller; conducted by Christian Thielemann and directed by Florentine Klepper. Running time: 2 hours 47 minutes, sung in German with English subtitles.

Sunday, December 6th at 1:30pm - Verdi's Macbeth Opera Film

The warrior Macbeth fights on the side of the King of Scotland - but when a coven of witches prophesy that he shall become king himself, a ruthless ambition drives Macbeth and his wife to horrific acts. From Royal Opera House, starring Željko Lučić, Anna Netrebko, Ildebrando D'Arcangelo, Yusif Eyvazov, Francesca Chiejina, Konu Kim, Simon Shibambu, and Jonathan Fisher; conducted by Antonio Pappano and directed by Phyllida Lloyd. From the Royal Opera House, London. Running time: 3 hours 10 minutes.

Sunday, December 20 at 1:30pm - Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Ballet Film

Peter Wright's interpretation of The Nutcracker has been enchanting children and adults alike since its first performance by The Royal Ballet in 1984. Lev Ivanov's 1892 ballet combined with Tchaikovsky's sumptuous, iconic score are presented in a festive period setting with vivid designs to make this a charming and magical production. Running time: 2 hours 25 minutes.

