Kerry Butler Will Direct NEWSIES At Rise Above In Sarasota

The production is set to open in October.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Rise Above held its Season 8 Announcement Party Wednesday night and announced that Kerry Butler (Broadway's Beetlejuice and Mean Girls) will be directing Newsies this coming October.

Artistic Director, Jacob Ruscoe, made the offer several months ago and he noted that "Mrs. Butler accepted with great excitement." "Kerry has seen our performers and the work we do. She recognized that the level of excellence that is displayed in our shows and that was something that she believed in and wanted to be a part of."

The Tony nominated performer has portrayed roles on Broadway such as Penny Pigleton (Hairspray - a role she originated), Belle (Beauty and the Beast), Ms. Norbury, Mrs. Heron, and Mrs. George (Mean Girls) and Barbara Maitland (Beetlejuice). She will now be making her directorial debut and is thrilled to be doing it in Sarasota at Rise Above! In a video message to the audience, she highlighted the talent and passion of the company's performers as a key factor in her decision to direct the show. "Rise Above displays excellence in everything and I am excited to help them further their talents and fulfill their dreams." Auditions for Newsies will be August 5th and 6th and will be posted on the company's website this summer.

Rise Above Performing Arts which opened in 2016 is for performers elementary-age through college. In addition to Newsies, the remaining Season 8 line-up includes: Rent, The SpongeBob Musical, Anastasia, The Sound of Music and Bring It On. Season tickets and more information can be found at www.riseabovearts.com or by calling 941-702-4747. Publicity/Media requests may be sent to info@riseabovearts.com.




