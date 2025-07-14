Florida Studio Theatre to Present DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre will close out its summer season with DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER, a high-octane farce by Marc Camoletti, adapted by Robin Hawdon. Previews begin August 6, with opening night set for August 8. The production runs through August 24 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.

Directed by FST Associate Artist Nancy Rominger, DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER is a classic door-slamming comedy packed with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and escalating chaos. Bernard has orchestrated a secret weekend with his mistress, complete with gourmet catering and the cover of his Best Friend, Robert. But when his wife decides to stay home, the plan collapses into a whirlwind of lies, surprises, and comic confusion.

“This play is pure, fast-paced fun,” said Rominger. “The characters are clever, the setups are absurd, and the unraveling is deliciously satisfying. It's the perfect way to end a joyful summer season – with a comedy that keeps the audience laughing right up to the final bow.”

Cast and Creative Team

The cast includes Jack Berenholtz* as Robert, Gil Brady* as Bernard, Katharine McLeod* as Jacqueline, Lily Kren* as Suzanne, Ellen Grace Diehl* as Suzette, and Will Harrel* as George. All but Brady make their FST debuts in this production.

The creative team features Nancy Rominger (Director), Brianna McVaugh (Fight Choreographer), Axis Studios Design (Scenic Design), Kathleen Geldard (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), and Colby Dickson (Stage Management Intern).

*Indicates member of Actors’ Equity Association

Performance Information

Previews Begin: August 6, 2025

Opening Night: August 8, 2025

Run Dates: Through August 24, 2025

Venue: FST’s Gompertz Theatre, 1241 N Palm Ave, Sarasota, FL

Tickets and More Info: floridastudiotheatre.org