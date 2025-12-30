Review: A VERY BROADWAY CHRISTMAS at Van Wezel

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The holiday season is upon us, and you know what that means – time for those beloved traditions to come alive! One tradition that never fails to spread some cheer is heading out to see a Christmas show. And let me tell you, "A Very Broadway Christmas" is the cream of the crop when it comes to festive entertainment.

Picture this: a dazzling lineup of stars from 25 Broadway shows, paired with a delightful blend of local talents, all coming together to create a show-stopping experience. This extravaganza is like a sparkling Christmas ornament that comes to life, with a mix of dance, singing, and performances that will have you tapping your feet and singing along in no time.

But wait, there's more! Add a live band into the mix, and you've got yourself a recipe for pure holiday magic. The energy is electric, the songs are merry and bright, and before you know it, you'll find yourself caught up in the joyous spirit of the season.

Broadway power couple Geoff and Chelsea Packard grace the stage, sharing their delightful Christmas memories of Broadway with the audience. Their charming anecdotes paint a vivid picture of the joy and magic of being a performer in New York during this festive season, inviting us to experience the holiday season through their eyes. Justin Gomlak Greer, with his recognizable face, is prominently featured in numerous segments during the show. Currently serving as the Director of Education and Community Engagement at Van Wezel, he also takes on the role of the local host.

So, if you're looking to inject some extra sparkle into your holiday festivities, look no further than "A Very Broadway Christmas." It's a tradition in the making, guaranteed to warm your heart and leave you with memories to cherish for years to come. Because let's face it, who can resist a bit of Broadway magic wrapped up in a festive bow? Keep your eyes peeled for "A Very Broadway Christmas" if you missed it this season, because they have already promised they will be back in beautiful Sarasota for Christmas 2026.

Reader Reviews

Sarasota Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CABARET (The Sarasota Players) 25.7% of votes 2. SYNCOPATED AVENUE (Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe) 21.3% of votes 3. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Asolo Repertory Theatre) 11.8% of votes Vote Now!

Need more Sarasota Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...