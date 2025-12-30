EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Comes to Florida Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre will inaugurate its 2026 Stage III series with the Florida premiere of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, a powerful theatrical meditation on sacrifice and service. Written by Richard Hellesen, this one-man tour de force offers an intimate portrait of America’s 34th president, revealing the man behind the military legend. Previews begin Jan. 7, officially opening Jan. 9, with performances running through Jan. 30, 2026, in FST’s Bowne’s Lab.

History remembers the general. This new play dares to reveal the man. Dwight D. Eisenhower steps out from behind the medals and monuments to confront the doubts, burdens, and moral reckonings that shaped his presidency. In an era of nuclear fear, political pressure, and fragile peace, Eisenhower weighs power against conscience, and legacy against truth. Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is a riveting solo drama that exposes the human cost of leadership and the quiet courage required to hold a nation together in uncertain times. DC Theater Arts calls the play “thoroughly convincing, passionate, and captivating,” while Manhattan Digest says it “will win you over” and “gives us hope for our current democracy.”

“Eisenhower is one of the rare American leaders whose greatness came from restraint,” said Director and FST Associate Artist/Literary Manager Nancy Rominger. “His integrity and willingness to put country above ego defined his leadership. Because he wasn’t self-promoting, his impact was often underestimated in his own time. Now, this play reveals just how extraordinary his moral clarity truly was.”

Rominger leads new play development at Florida Studio Theatre, where she champions fresh theatrical voices while directing Mainstage and Stage III productions. She joined FST in 2024 after 12 seasons at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, serving as Associate Artistic Director and Director of the Southern Writers’ Project, ASF’s celebrated new play development program. There, she oversaw the development of 42 new American plays and musicals, many premiering at ASF before earning critical acclaim at regional theatres nationwide. Her FST credits include Don’t Dress for Dinner, Dog Mom, Shedding a Skin, and Advice.

Appearing in the role of Dwight D. Eisenhower is Robert Zukerman*, who previously appeared as Albert Einstein in FST’s production of Relativity. His regional credits include Arena Stage, Denver Center, Florida Rep, Gable Stage, Pittsburgh Public, and 20 productions at Barrington Stage. Zukerman has also appeared in two dozen shows off-Broadway, as well as in NYC-based TV, film, and radio. Notably, he has done narration for the Library of Congress. Zukerman holds a PhD in Theatre History and served as Theatre Program Director for the NY State Council on the Arts.

The creative team includes Nancy Rominger (Director), Kate Landry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Ryan (Sound Design), Julia Hornsby (Costume Design), Emilia Hernandez Ciotti (AEA Stage Manager), and Sheila Wallis (SM Support).

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Experience the profound story of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, playing January 7, 2026 to January 30, 2026. Previews are on January 7 and 8, with opening night on January 9, 2026. Single tickets start at $25.

