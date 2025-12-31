Cast and Creatives Set For Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D at Asolo Rep

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for The Mirror Crack'd with performances January 21–March 14, 2026 (previews Jan. 21–22; opening night Jan. 23).

A Hollywood film star and her entourage descend upon a quaint English village to film an epic period drama. But when the glamorous opening reception ends in a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect, leaving Agatha Christie's beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, to untangle a web of ambition, deceit, and betrayal. One of the Queen of Mystery's most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new stage adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff.

The production stars Suzanne Grodner as Miss Jane Marple. Ms. Grodner has created many memorable performances for Asolo Rep including: Silent Sky, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Grand Horizons, The Plexiglass Slipper, Nunsense, Tartuffe, and How The Other Half Loves.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Suzanne Grodner back to Asolo Rep to play Miss Marple," says, Producing Artistic Director, Peter Rothstein. "Suzanne is the perfect artist to capture the humor, heart, and keen mind of this iconic character."

The principle cast features: Mark Benninghofen as Jason Rudd, Asolo Rep credits include: Inherit The Wind, Dial M for Murder, Dancing at Lughnasa; Sylvia Day as Ella Zielinsky, Asolo Rep credits include: Cabaret, Grand Horizons, Sweeny Todd; Tasso Feldman as Giuseppe, credits include: The Lehman Trilogy (Denver Cener), Waiting for Godot (Rogue Theatre Company), Intimate Apparel (McCarter Theatre); Morgan Glynn as Heather Leigh, credits include: It's a Wonderful Life and White Christmas (Barter Theatre); Suzanne Grodner as Miss Jane Marple; Jan Neuberger as Dolly Bantry, Broadway credits include: Wicked, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Big, A Change in the Heir, Gypsy (1974 Revival); Arusi Santi as Cyril Leigh, regional credits include: Real Women Have Curves (A.R.T.), A Christmas Carol (Guthrie Theatre), Somewhere Over The Border (Syracuse Stage, Geva Theatre, People' Light, City Theatre); Rebecca Watson as Marina Gregg, Broadway: To Kill A Mocking Bird, Hamlet (Denver Center);

The principle cast also features third-year FSU/Asolo Conservatory actors: Calee Gardner as Lola; Alex Hatcher as Assistant Director and Ensemble; Billy Lyons as Inspector Craddock; Yaala Muller as Cherry; Yueying “Uri” Zhang as Ensemble.

Understudies include Jon Beal (Giuseppe); Laura Brennan (Ella Zielinsky, Heather Leigh); Hoonmin Luke Choi, Paul Holocvhenko, Charlie Lavaroni (Assistant Director, Ensemble); Vickie Daignault (Marina Gregg); Sylvia Day (Miss Jane Marple); Alex Hatcher (Inspector Craddock); Casey Murphy (Jason Rudd, Cyril Leigh); Emelie O'Hara (Cherry); Arianna Rayes (Ensemble); Bianca Utset (Lola); Sally Wingert (Dolly Bantry).

Sarasota Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CABARET (The Sarasota Players) 25.6% of votes 2. SYNCOPATED AVENUE (Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe) 21.3% of votes 3. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Asolo Repertory Theatre) 11.8% of votes Vote Now!