Florida Studio Theatre Announces Updates for 2020-2021 Winter Season

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that it plans to open its 2020-2021 Winter Season after the New Year. FST's Winter Mainstage and Cabaret Seasons, which were originally set to begin in November and September, respectively, will now start in early 2021. This decision was made in effort to protect the health and wellbeing of FST's staff, artists, and the Sarasota community during the current COVID-19 health crisis.

"We took our time with this decision because we care," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "The safety of our artists, staff, and audience is paramount. The uncertainty of when the pandemic will end is difficult for us all, but one thing is certain-as soon as the 'all clear' signal is heard, FST will be back on the stage. We are dedicated to producing the best in contemporary theatre while also assuring our audience's safety and security."

The full lineup of Winter Season productions will be announced in November. In the meantime, FST is undertaking multiple projects to enhance patrons' future theatre-going experiences, including refurbishing its five theatres, updating its sound and lighting systems, and a full kitchen renovation in its Goldstein Cabaret.

With the opening of its Winter Season, FST will operate within full compliance of all CDC guidelines. For those who may not yet feel comfortable returning to the theatre in person, a streaming option will also be available.

FST will continue to provide special programming and educational offerings, both in-person and online, leading up to its Winter Season opening in 2021. To stay up-to date on all FST programs, visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You