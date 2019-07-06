FST Announces Annual Fundraising Event

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that its annual fundraiser, the Dangerous Ladies Shindig, will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020 and will be part of FST's Suffragist Project. The evening will kick off with a cocktail reception, and then guests will gather in FST's Gompertz Theatre for a special performance. The Spelman Award will also be presented at the event. Named in honor of Florida Studio Theatre's founding Artistic Director, Jon Spelman, the Spelman Award is presented to an individual or a corporate sponsor who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership by providing FST with spiritual, financial, and/or in-kind support. The evening will conclude with a plated dinner. More information will be released closer to the event.

If you are interested in covering the fundraiser, please contact Lydia Baxter, PR Associate, at 941-366-9017 ext. 316.

If you are interested in sponsoring or attending the event, please contact Melody Mora-Shihadeh, Director of Individual Giving, at 941-366-9017 ext. 326.





