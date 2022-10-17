Chris Isaak Brings the Everybody Knows It's Christmas Tour to the Van Wezel

Chris Isaak, known for his smoldering vocals, released Everybody Knows It's Christmas (Sun Records/Virgin UMG) on October 14th with a vinyl edition coming on November 19th. The album features an original track called "Almost Christmas." The album will be supported by in-store vinyl signings and a tour. The Everybody Knows It's Christmas Tour comes to Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

Everybody Knows It's Christmas is Isaak's second career Christmas album since his chart-topping 2004 Christmas on Warner Bros. Records. The album will feature 13 tracks of originals and covers, all paying tribute to the iconic Sun Records' aesthetic.

"The holidays are such a special time for me and the pandemic left us all so isolated. I felt like a holiday album was a great opportunity to bring people together this year. I had so much fun making this album and designing the cover," says Isaak. "It was a joy to work with Dave Cobb and we worked in his iconic RCA studio where John Prine had placed a year-round Christmas tree to keep the holidays alive. I loved that idea so I'm going to keep that spirit alive."

Tickets are $31.08 - $105.98 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

Everybody Knows It's Christmas Track Listing:

Winter Wonderland Jingle Bell Rock Holiday Blues Run Rudolph Run I Believe In Santa Claus Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Everybody Knows It's Christmas Christmas Comes But Once A Year Help Me Baby Jesus Dogs Love Christmas Too Wrapping Presents For Myself Almost Christmas O Holy Night

About Chris Isaak

Over the course of his three-decade plus career, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer & actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. His music and film credits include nine critically acclaimed studio albums, twelve chart-topping singles along with several motion pictures, such as The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do!. His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks, including Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart, and Blue Velvet. Isaak has starred in his own critically acclaimed television series The Chris Isaak Show on SHOWTIME, has previously served as a judge on The X Factor Australia, and hosted the music talk show, The Chris Isaak Hour on BIO. 2019 marked the 30th Anniversary of Isaak's beloved Heart-Shaped World album, which includes his breakthrough classic "Wicked Game". Isaak was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance by the Americana Honors.