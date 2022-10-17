Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chris Isaak Brings the Everybody Knows It's Christmas Tour to the Van Wezel

The performance is on Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Sarasota News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Chris Isaak Brings the Everybody Knows It's Christmas Tour to the Van Wezel

Chris Isaak, known for his smoldering vocals, released Everybody Knows It's Christmas (Sun Records/Virgin UMG) on October 14th with a vinyl edition coming on November 19th. The album features an original track called "Almost Christmas." The album will be supported by in-store vinyl signings and a tour. The Everybody Knows It's Christmas Tour comes to Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

Everybody Knows It's Christmas is Isaak's second career Christmas album since his chart-topping 2004 Christmas on Warner Bros. Records. The album will feature 13 tracks of originals and covers, all paying tribute to the iconic Sun Records' aesthetic.

"The holidays are such a special time for me and the pandemic left us all so isolated. I felt like a holiday album was a great opportunity to bring people together this year. I had so much fun making this album and designing the cover," says Isaak. "It was a joy to work with Dave Cobb and we worked in his iconic RCA studio where John Prine had placed a year-round Christmas tree to keep the holidays alive. I loved that idea so I'm going to keep that spirit alive."

Tickets are $31.08 - $105.98 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

Everybody Knows It's Christmas Track Listing:

  1. Winter Wonderland
  2. Jingle Bell Rock
  3. Holiday Blues
  4. Run Rudolph Run
  5. I Believe In Santa Claus
  6. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
  7. Everybody Knows It's Christmas
  8. Christmas Comes But Once A Year
  9. Help Me Baby Jesus
  10. Dogs Love Christmas Too
  11. Wrapping Presents For Myself
  12. Almost Christmas
  13. O Holy Night

About Chris Isaak

Over the course of his three-decade plus career, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer & actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. His music and film credits include nine critically acclaimed studio albums, twelve chart-topping singles along with several motion pictures, such as The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do!. His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks, including Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart, and Blue Velvet. Isaak has starred in his own critically acclaimed television series The Chris Isaak Show on SHOWTIME, has previously served as a judge on The X Factor Australia, and hosted the music talk show, The Chris Isaak Hour on BIO. 2019 marked the 30th Anniversary of Isaak's beloved Heart-Shaped World album, which includes his breakthrough classic "Wicked Game". Isaak was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance by the Americana Honors.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Sarasota Orchestra's Free Parks Concerts Return For Third SeasonSarasota Orchestra's Free Parks Concerts Return For Third Season
October 15, 2022

Sarasota Orchestra has announced it will resume its highly popular On the Road with SO: Parks and Partners series again for a third season, bringing free performances into the community. Taking place in a variety of venues in Sarasota and Manatee counties, the series showcases musicians of the Orchestra in a chamber music setting. While all performances are family-friendly, the season includes two playground appearances geared toward the youngest of listeners.
​​​​​​​Asolo Repertory Theatre Announces Full Cast For CABARET​​​​​​​Asolo Repertory Theatre Announces Full Cast For CABARET
October 14, 2022

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the opening show in its 64th season, CABARET. Broadway and Asolo Rep favorite Josh Rhodes returns to direct this classic musical with a book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.
Art Center Sarasota And The Boys & Girls Club Of Manatee Seek Artist To Design MuralArt Center Sarasota And The Boys & Girls Club Of Manatee Seek Artist To Design Mural
October 14, 2022

Art Center Sarasota (ACS) is actively seeking an artist to design a mural for a collaborative initiative it recently launched with the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County.
16 Local Artists View Artifacts With A Contemporary Gaze In New Halo Arts Project Exhibit 'Justified + Ancient'16 Local Artists View Artifacts With A Contemporary Gaze In New Halo Arts Project Exhibit 'Justified + Ancient'
October 14, 2022

Halo Arts Project and MARA Art Studio + Gallery present a compelling new exhibit, Justified + Ancient, which pairs 16 accomplished contemporary artists with 16 ancient artifacts from a range of 3000 BC to the 19th century, challenging artists to redesign and reimagine the works through their own representation.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National TourMILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National Tour
October 14, 2022

The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, will launch a 26-city national tour beginning Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK.