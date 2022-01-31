Asolo Rep Presents THE GREAT LEAP, Febaruary 9-April 2

Asolo Repertory Theatre presents the third and final show of its 2022 winter repertory season - Lauren Yee's THE GREAT LEAP. Vanessa Stalling returns to direct the comedic drama, which was days away from its first performance when it was cancelled because of the pandemic in March of 2020. THE GREAT LEAP begins previews on Feb. 9, opens on Feb. 11 and runs through April 2, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

The play's title refers to both the athleticism of basketball and the Communist Party of China's Great Leap Forward campaign in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Born in the United States buta??inextricably tied toa??far off and forbiddena??China, Manford Lum findsa??his home on the basketball courts of San Francisco's Chinatown.a??As fast-talking as he is athletically skilled, Lum wisecracksa??and dazzles his way onto a college team headed for a "friendly"a??exhibition game in Beijing.a??As the story bounces between 1989 and 1971, past relationships collide with present day revelations right up to the final buzzer. Smart, feisty and hilarious,a??THE GREAT LEAP is about family, history and learning that every game is a second chance.a??

"Thanks to Lauren Yee's driving and bitingly funny dialogue, THE GREAT LEAP is a thrilling theatrical experience whether you are a fan of basketball or don't follow the sport at all," said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "The ideas competing in her work: how where we come from shapes what we become, how it is possible to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles, and how family is one of our most powerful and complicated resources, are ideas that speak to us all. Director Vanessa Stalling brings a brilliant physical life to the play, infusing it with energy that will have audiences leaning in from start to finish."

THE GREAT LEAP marks Stalling's first directing role at Asolo Rep. She is the Area Head of Directing and Associate Professor at UC San Diego's Department of Theatre and Dance and is the director and adaptor of the Jeff Award winning play United Flight 232. She was the Associate Artistic Director of Redmoon Theater in Chicago, a Michael Maggio Fellow at The Goodman Theatre, has been recognized as one of The Fifty People Who Really Perform for Chicago and was an honored finalist of the Women in the Arts & Media Coalition Collaboration Award.

"As much as THE GREAT LEAP is a story about basketball, it is a story about American families," said Stalling. "And through this family, we are able to see a picture of the United States, a country that is and always has been created by immigrants and third culture kids. It's a sophisticated, funny, fast ride that illuminates the distance that sits between us, second chances to redirect our lives, and the glory of being our biggest selves. In a time where we are witnessing violence in the United States targeting people of Asian heritage, THE GREAT LEAP rebels against those actions by celebrating Chinese Americans as beautiful, loving, unique and strong."

Manford is played by Glenn Obrero, who previously played the role at Steppenwolf Theatre. His theatre credits include In to America (Griffin Theatre), Scientific Method (Rivendell Theatre) and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (Lookingglass Theatre), and he has appeared on television in Chicago Fire and neXt.

Gregg Weiner (Saul) returns to Asolo Rep after appearing in Murder on the Orient Express. Other regional theatre credits include The Price, 7 Deadly Sins, The Whale, Red, Speed the Plow and Every Brilliant Thing. His film and television appearances include It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Transporter 2, War Dogs and Magic City, and he made his filmmaking debut, ReBoot, during quarantine.

Asolo Rep newcomer Greg Watanabe (Wen Chang) made his Broadway debut in Allegiance, and his off-Broadway credits include Ballad of Yachiyo and Golden Child. Regionally, he performed in Romeo and Juliet (OSF), The Summer Moon (A Contemporary Theater, South Coast Rep), Extraordinary Chambers (The Geffen Playhouse), The Happy Ones (South Coast Rep) and most recently in Hold These Truths (Virginia Stage Company). He can also be seen on television in shows including Madam Secretary, Criminal Minds, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Reno 911.

Helen Joo Lee (Connie) made her Asolo Rep debut as Mary Debenham in Murder on the Orient Express. Some of her favorite roles in Chicago are as a permanent replacement at the famed Second City in Fantastic Super Great Nation Numero Uno and Kentucky at The Gift Theatre. She has appeared on screen as Dr. Oh in Showtime's Work in Progress and Val on CW's Black Lightning.

The understudies for THE GREAT LEAP are Eric Cheung, Bryan Lewis and Jaine Ye.

THE GREAT LEAP contains mature language and is recommended for age 16+.

THE GREAT LEAP runs Feb. 9 - April 2, 2022. Previews are Feb. 9 - 10. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Orchestra and Mezzanine seats start at $52 and Balcony seats start at $29. Tickets are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.