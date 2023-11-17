Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall Photo 3 Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
San Francisco Opera Presents Two Concerts In December To Conclude Fall Season Photo
San Francisco Opera Presents Two Concerts In December To Conclude Fall Season

San Francisco Opera presents the acclaimed San Francisco Opera Chorus in concert at the intimate Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building on Friday, December 8.

2
AASCs CINDERELLA Returns With An Interactive Twist For 2023 Photo
AASC's CINDERELLA Returns With An Interactive Twist For 2023

 The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella turns 21 this year with the original director and company founder Sherri Young returning taking the reins for the first time since 2019. 

3
San Francisco Opera Guild Hosts AN EVENING ON THE STAGE Benefit Photo
San Francisco Opera Guild Hosts AN EVENING ON THE STAGE Benefit

San Francisco Opera Guild's An Evening on the Stage gala dinner honors Karen J. Kubin and Mary and Bill Poland on Tuesday, November 28 at the War Memorial Opera House.

4
SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO Comes to San Francisco in 2024 Photo
SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO Comes to San Francisco in 2024

A new live show, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello comes to San Francisco next year! The live show will bring the beloved characters from the iconic Sesame Street to life in a brand-new interactive production that will tour the U.S. and Canada beginning April 2024, with a stop at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Curran St.) on June 7 & 8, 2024.   

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - San Francisco in San Francisco / Bay Area Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - San Francisco
﻿﻿Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (12/14-12/24)
Saturnalia: A Solstice Circus Spectacular in San Francisco / Bay Area Saturnalia: A Solstice Circus Spectacular
SF Mime Troupe Studio Theater (12/01-12/16)
The Velveteen Rabbit in San Francisco / Bay Area The Velveteen Rabbit
﻿﻿Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (12/02-12/10)
Wintertime in San Francisco / Bay Area Wintertime
Zellerbach Playhouse (11/16-11/19)
"Expression: Ism"
Barbro Osher Recital Hall, Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
Bay Phil Presents A Holiday Spectacular! in San Francisco / Bay Area Bay Phil Presents A Holiday Spectacular!
Chabot College Performing Arts Center (12/17-12/17)
The Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul in San Francisco / Bay Area The Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul
Palace of Fine Arts (11/18-11/18)
Selena Tribute by Dreaming Of You in San Francisco / Bay Area Selena Tribute by Dreaming Of You
The Canyon – Montclair (12/29-12/29)
The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance in San Francisco / Bay Area The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
Fanny Ara: Lilith in San Francisco / Bay Area Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You