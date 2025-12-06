Playwrights Foundation's Resident Playwrights Celebration to Happen Monday

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Playwrights Foundation's Resident Playwright Celebration will be on Monday, December 8 at ACT's Garret.

The event celebrates the foundation's 2024-2025 Resident Playwright cohort – Cat Brooks, Ruben Grijalva, Sloka Krishnan, and Leigh M. Marshall – as they finish their two year residency.

Attendees can learn more about each playwright's artistic journey, hear them each read some of their new work, enjoy refreshments, and connect with each of the writers and other members of the Playwrights Foundation community.

Attendees will also learn more about what’s next, and have a chance to invest in the future of this invaluable program.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can.

San Francisco / Bay Area Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. URINETOWN (Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble) 16.6% of votes 2. THE DAY THE SKY TURNED ORANGE (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company / Z Space) 9.3% of votes 3. SWEENEY TODD (Cabrillo Stage) 8.3% of votes Vote Now!