TodayTix Opens Free Ticket Lottery for Sutton Foster's New Years Eve Concert in San Francisco

Audiences have the chance to ring in the New Year with free tickets to see two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, thanks to an exclusive digital Lottery on TodayTix.

In this one-night-only, tour-de-force performance, Sutton Foster takes audiences on a musical journey, performing songs and sharing stories from her extensive Broadway career, including "Anything Goes," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," and the upcoming Broadway revival of "The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman. The evening begins at 9pm on December 31, 2019, presented by Feinstein's at the Nikko at A.C.T's Geary Theater.



To enter the digital lottery, audiences must enter online or download the TodayTix app. Entries are accepted from 2 p.m. PST today to 2 p.m. PST on Monday, December 23. Winners will be notified by e-mail between 2 p.m. PST and 3 p.m. PST on Monday, December 23. Winners must confirm their winning tickets in the TodayTix app or website within an hour of being notified. https://www.todaytix.com/x/sf-bay-area/shows/20227-an-evening-with-sutton-foster





