Theatre Rhinoceros to Present West Coast Premiere of BAD HOMBRES in October

Theatre Rhinoceros will present the West Coast premiere of Bad Hombres by Guillermo Reyes, directed by River Bermudez Sanders, and performed by Rudy Guerrero, October 6 - 30, 2022.

SYNOPSIS:

A collection of wildly comic characters negotiates sexual identity and various Latinx cultural identities. Relationships and marriage, monogamy and sexual adventurism, legality vs. "illegality" all clash in a contemporary setting of American life.

Rudy Guerrero (Costume Consultant), Lawrence Dillon (Video Designer/Photographer/Scenic Designer/Scenic Designer/Video/Honorary Producer), John Fisher (Producer), Colin Johnson (Lighting Designer), Crystal Liu (Assistant Producer), Samantha Lomax (Web), River Bermudez Sanders (Director), Isaac Traister (Stage Manager,) Christine U'Ren (Graphic Design)

BIOS:

LAWRENCE DILLON (Video/Photography/Honorary Producer) Mr. Dillon began his career in public television. He has been an independent producer, director and editor since 2006. Lawrence has produced and directed many programs for various Bay Area arts organizations including Lamplighters Music Theatre, Pocket Opera, Festival Opera, and Ars Minerva, as well as other non-profit organizations such as Theatre Rhinoceros, The Impact Fund, and San Francisco Rotary. He enjoys projection design as "it combines art, set design and video" and each show is a fun and unique challenge. Mr. Dillon currently serves on the boards of Pocket Opera and Theatre Rhinoceros.

RUDY GUERRERO* (Actor) Previous Rhino performances include Macduff in Macbeth, "Tick/Mitzi" in Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical (where he received the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Best Principal Actor in a Musical), Nugget/Frank/Nurse/Dalton in Equus, Wilson Mizner in Road Show, Sam in Drunk Enough to Say I Love You?, and Man in Seven Palestinian Children. Other theater credits include performances at 42nd St. Moon, Alcazar Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Central Works, Connecticut Repertory Theater, Foothill Music Theater, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, Magic Theatre, Marin Shakespeare Company, Marin Theatre Company, Pacific Alliance Stage Company, Playground, Playwrights Foundation, San Francisco Playhouse, TheatreWorks, Willows Theatre Company, and Word for Word. Rudy has a BFA in Musical Theater from the Boston Conservatory and an MFA in Acting from the American Conservatory Theater. www.rudyguerrero.com

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

GUILLERMO REYES (Playwright) happily returns to Theater Rhinoceros where several of his plays have been performed in the past, such as Men on the Verge of a His-Panic Breakdown, Deporting the Divas, The West Hollywood Affair and Sirena, Queen of the Tango. His plays Men on the Verge of a His-Panic Breakdown and Mother Lolita were produced as off-Broadway productions with Urban Stages, Chilean Holiday and Saints at the Rave at the Humana Festival at Actors Theatre of Louisville, the historical drama, Madison, at Premiere Stages, winner of the New Play Award 2008. In 2010, he published a memoir with the University of Wisconsin Press, entitled Madre and I: A Memoir of our Immigrant Lives, chronicling his immigration from Chile and growing up in the D.C. area and in Hollywood, CA. His most recent play, That Day in Tucson, was published by Dramatic Publishing Company and dramatizes the day when congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot along with some of her constituents, and a young intern, Daniel Hernandez, helped save her life. Reyes is a professor at Arizona State University in the School of Music, Dance and Theater.

RIVER BERMUDEZ SANDERS (Director) is a Bay Area theatre professional currently working as the Production/Literary Manager at Hillbarn Theatre. Their directing work includes the first ever staged reading of Justin P. Lopez' The Re-Education of Fernando Morales at Townhall Theatre in Lafayette as well as productions of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Little Women, and Legally Blonde. They have worked as a director, actor, stage manager, and teaching artist at companies around the Bay including Palo Alto Players, Children's Fairyland, the Oakland Theatre Project, and NCTC. Emerson BFA Musical Theatre '20.

THEATRE RHINOCEROS - Founded in 1977, The Rhino is the longest running LGBT theatre in the nation. We develop and produce works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of our queer community. Our emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser known queer classics. Over the years Theatre Rhinoceros has received many awards of recognition including: Theatre Rhinoceros Day in the City Proclamation from Mayor Gavin Newsom, State Assembly Certificate of Recognition from Senator Mark Leno, recognitions from Congressperson Nancy Pelosi and Assembly Persons Tom Ammiano and Carole Migden, numerous Cable Car, BATCC and TBA Awards and Nominations, and the GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre.