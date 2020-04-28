Theatre Rhinoceros Presents A Free Facebook Live Presentation Of John Fisher's MURDER IN HAWAII

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Facebook Live presentation: MURDER IN HAWAII: Clarence Darrow's Last Case, My Father and Me. The show is conceived and performed by John Fisher.

Date: April 30, 2020 at 8pm

John Fisher revisits one of Hawaii's most scandalous and lurid murder mysteries as he shows what it revealed to him about the law, his father and himself.

Watch for FREE on John Fisher's webpage, starting at 8pm on Thursday, April 23.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

JOHN FISHER (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (the Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous Facebook Live in the Era of COVID-19 Performances include The End of Orde and A Tourist in London. www.JohnFisher.biz.





