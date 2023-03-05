Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TRUSTAFARIAN, Conceived and Performed By John Fisher, Will Play Theatre Rhinoceros This Week

The performance will take place on Wednesday, March 8th.

Mar. 05, 2023  

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project (ESP) will present a live, in-person, presentation:

TRUSTAFARIAN

Conceived and Performed by John Fisher

GLAAD Media Award Winner
United Solo Best - Actor Award
Two Time Winner of Will Glickman Award

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00pm

One Live Performance Only - FREE - Open to All

ESP - An Essential Services Project
Live, in-person, in San Francisco

At Theatre Rhinoceros
4229 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114

Or watch on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82446158136

The Essential Services Project reboots with new shows live in San Francisco.

They came from the suburbs to conquer the coffee houses and hipster bars of the city. They're cool, laid back, liberal, and easy. They also have funds, endless funds. But now their time is come for a god has been sent them to wreak havoc on their souls. He is the god of misrule and soon they will be lost to lust and wine. And soon they will be Bacchae.

All previous E.S.P. performances available at www.JohnFisher.biz.

Live Performance Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 7:00 PM

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. John Fisher recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E. S. P. He recently completed a residency at the LGBTQ Center, NYC at which he created and performed six new works and performed his A History of the Civil War, Escape! and Wing Walker, among others, live at Pangea, NYC, Shark! at ArtsOnSite NYC, and four solo-shows at The Tank NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.



The Marsh Berkeley to Present Fred Pitts in ARENT YOU…? Beginning Next Month Photo
The Marsh Berkeley to Present Fred Pitts in AREN'T YOU…? Beginning Next Month
The Marsh Berkeley will present Fred Pitts' lauded solo work Aren't You…? which recounts his hilarious journey to visit all 21 California Mission churches, where he discovers that being black makes him an instant celebrity – the question is which one? The piece follows Pitts on a summer-long tour to one Mission after the next, encountering docents and fellow tourists. 
Cinnabar Theater to Present TIGER STYLE! in April Photo
Cinnabar Theater to Present TIGER STYLE! in April
Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, will continue their 50th anniversary season with the play “Tiger Style!”, a comedy about family, by Mike Lew. Performing live April 7-23rd at Cinnabar Theater.
Eric Avery Named Producing Artistic Director at AlterTheater Photo
Eric Avery Named Producing Artistic Director at AlterTheater
AlterTheater has announced the appointment of Eric Avery as the company's new Producing Artistic Director. The Producing Artistic Director will be part of AlterTheater's shared leadership model, leading the company collaboratively with the Director of New Play Development Diana Burbano and the Literary Committee.
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for GRAND HORIZONS Regional Premiere at San Jose Sta Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for GRAND HORIZONS Regional Premiere at San Jose Stage Company
San Jose Stage Company has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage’s upcoming Regional Premiere of the 2020 Tony Award-nominated comedy, GRAND HORIZONS by Bess Wohl.

