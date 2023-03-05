TRUSTAFARIAN, Conceived and Performed By John Fisher, Will Play Theatre Rhinoceros This Week

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project (ESP) will present a live, in-person, presentation:

TRUSTAFARIAN

Conceived and Performed by John Fisher



GLAAD Media Award Winner

United Solo Best - Actor Award

Two Time Winner of Will Glickman Award

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00pm

One Live Performance Only - FREE - Open to All

ESP - An Essential Services Project

Live, in-person, in San Francisco



At Theatre Rhinoceros

4229 18th Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Or watch on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82446158136

The Essential Services Project reboots with new shows live in San Francisco.

They came from the suburbs to conquer the coffee houses and hipster bars of the city. They're cool, laid back, liberal, and easy. They also have funds, endless funds. But now their time is come for a god has been sent them to wreak havoc on their souls. He is the god of misrule and soon they will be lost to lust and wine. And soon they will be Bacchae.

All previous E.S.P. performances available at www.JohnFisher.biz.

Live Performance Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 7:00 PM

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. John Fisher recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E. S. P. He recently completed a residency at the LGBTQ Center, NYC at which he created and performed six new works and performed his A History of the Civil War, Escape! and Wing Walker, among others, live at Pangea, NYC, Shark! at ArtsOnSite NYC, and four solo-shows at The Tank NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.