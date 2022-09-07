Symphony San Jose Presents 20th Anniversary Season-Opening Program
Performances are Saturday, October 1 at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30pm.
During its 20th Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument. Renowned on six continents, Norwegian soloist Tine Thing Helseth opens the season with Tomasi's formidable Trumpet Concerto performed with her signature lyricism and warmth.
Who: Symphony San Jose presents
What: LET THE TRUMPET SOUND
When: Saturday, October 1 at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30pm
Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113
THE PROGRAM:
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture
Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin
Henri Tomasi: Trumpet Concerto
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Rhenish
Soloist: Tine Thing Helseth. Conductor: Andrés Cárdenas.
This will mark the first appearance at Symphony San Jose for the talented soloist and the first appearance for conductor Andrés Cárdenas.
SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115
TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1