Symphony San Jose Presents 20th Anniversary Season-Opening Program

During its 20th Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument. Renowned on six continents, Norwegian soloist Tine Thing Helseth opens the season with Tomasi's formidable Trumpet Concerto performed with her signature lyricism and warmth.

Who: Symphony San Jose presents

What: LET THE TRUMPET SOUND

When: Saturday, October 1 at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30pm

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113

THE PROGRAM:

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Henri Tomasi: Trumpet Concerto

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Rhenish

Soloist: Tine Thing Helseth. Conductor: Andrés Cárdenas.

This will mark the first appearance at Symphony San Jose for the talented soloist and the first appearance for conductor Andrés Cárdenas.

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115

TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1