SFJAZZ Partners With San Francisco Community Music Center For New Youth Digital Music Program

SFJAZZ has announced a new partnership with the San Francisco Community Music Center (SFCMC) to launch an inaugural youth-focused music production program as part of the SFJAZZ Digital Lab series. Beginning in January 2026 and running through March, the free 12-week course will provide hands-on instruction in music production for young people, led by producer and songwriter Pablo Quintero.

During the program, students will create original beats and songs, complete a sound-alike project, contribute to a shared sound library, and participate in two live recording sessions. The initiative expands SFJAZZ’s Digital Lab offerings, which focus on small-group, technology-based music education, and supports efforts to broaden access to digital arts training across the Bay Area.

“SFJAZZ is overjoyed to partner with the SFCMC and share our digital music curriculum with eager young musicians,” said Rebeca Mauleón, Director of Education & Community Engagement at SFJAZZ. “Our goal is to foster a community-centered approach to the digital arts while providing youth with important skills in the music industry that they can take with them in their career journeys.”

Sylvia Sherman, Program Director at San Francisco Community Music Center, added, “CMC is thrilled to partner with SFJAZZ to offer a new music production class. This exciting addition brings a dynamic new dimension to the tuition-free music education enjoyed by young musicians studying jazz, Latin, and classical music at CMC.”

Quintero brings more than a decade of experience as a producer, engineer, and educator. He holds dual bachelor’s degrees in Contemporary Music and Music Production & Engineering and has worked in academic, studio, and performance settings internationally, including collaborations with Grammy-winning artists. His role in the program reflects a shared commitment by SFJAZZ and SFCMC to provide accessible, high-quality music education to underserved communities.

The SFJAZZ Digital Lab Series was launched in 2013 and includes courses in audio production, beat making, live looping, and related fields. Additional information about Digital Lab programs is available at sfjazz.org/education/classes-and-workshops/.

