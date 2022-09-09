San Jose Chamber Orchestra Announces 2022-2023 Season

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) has announced its upcoming season, with most of their concerts being held in the beautifully renovated performance space at St. Francis Episcopal Church in San José's Willow Glen neighborhood.

"I'm thrilled to announce our 2022-2023 season of musical renewal", said San José Chamber Orchestra Founder and Music Director Barbara Day Turner. "These past two years have re-confirmed my long-held belief that live music, with its sense of involvement and exchange of energy between performers and audience, is a completely different art form than any other. We hope to see many new faces at our concerts and make many new friends during this upcoming season of creative programming of known repertoire and world premieres."

PERFORMANCE LOCATIONS

· St Francis Episcopal, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José, 95125

· Mission Santa Clara at Santa Clara University. 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, 95053

· First United Methodist Church. 625 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, 94301

· 3Below Theaters & Café, 288 South Second Street, San José 95113

THE CONCERTS LINE-UP:

Ourland: A Dystopian State

Saturday, October 22 | 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 23 | 7:30 pm

3Below Theaters & Café, 288 South Second Street, San José 95113

World Premiere Opera

Music by Paul Davies and libretto by Daniel Helfgot

More:

OURLAND: A Dystopian State is a new opera composed by Paul Davies with a libretto by Daniel Helfgot, set in an imaginary country where many of today's societies can easily find themselves reflected. Following in the long tradition of opera as relevant social commentary, OURLAND tackles the subject of the consequences of bigotry, suspicion, and hate of the foreigner, the other. Mexican-American composer Paul Davies and Argentine-American librettist Daniel Helfgot bring their respective extensive backgrounds to the crafting of this intense cautionary tale heightened by lyrical, descriptive music.

Contemplation

Sunday November 13, 2022 | 7 pm

St. Francis Episcopal, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José

Conductor Barbara Day Turner

Food for the soul

The Program:

· JS Bach: Excerpts from The Goldberg Variations (arr. D. Sitkovetsky)

· Mary Watkins: Soul of Remembrance

· William Susman: Angels of Light

· Peteris Vasks: Symphony: Voices-Voices of Silence, Voices of Life, Voice of Conscience

"Most people today no longer possess beliefs, love and ideals. The spiritual dimension has been lost. My intention is to provide food for the soul and this is what I preach in my works." Pēteris Vasks





Winter's Gifts: Peace

· Friday December 16, 2022 | 8 PM

Mission Santa Clara at Santa Clara University. 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, 95053

· Saturday December 17, 2022| 8 PM

First United Methodist Church. 625 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, 94301

Conductors Barbara Day Turner and Daniel Hughes

SJCO's annual winter holiday celebration with The Choral Project.

The Program:

Selections reflecting the winter season holidays and the yearning for peace. Includes Rene Clausen's In Pace, Across the Calm Waters by Ahmed Alabaca, Pacem: Find Love from Ben Allaway's Heaven & Earth: A Celtic Mass, and the premiere of "Molytva Pro Protsvitannya" ("A prayer for prosperity") written by the Choral Project's director Daniel Hughes.

Celebration

Saturday December 31, 2022 | 7 PM

St Francis Episcopal, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José

Conductor Barbara Day Turner/ Guest artists pianist Jon Nakamatsu and clarinetists Jon and Alec Manasse.

Glorious works to welcome the changing of the year.

The Program:

· Serge Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes

· Jessie Montgomery: Strum for string orchestra

· W. A. Mozart: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet

· Frederic Chopin: Romanze from Piano Concerto in e minor

· Franz Krommer: Allegro from Concerto for two Clarinets, opus 35

· George Gershwin: I Got Rhythm (arr. Michael Touchi)

· Michael Touchi: Fantasia on Klezmer

SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC

Sunday February 12, 2023 | 7 PM

St Francis Episcopal, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José

SJCO string quartet and the Dallas-based Julius string quartet featuring the famed Octet by Felix Mendelssohn.

The Program:

· Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartet in Eb Major

· Viktor Ullman: String Quartet String Quartet No. 3

· Felix Mendelssohn: String Octet in Eb Major

NEW SOUNDS

Sunday April 2, 2023 | 7 PM

St Francis Episcopal, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José

Trumpet Soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden

The Program:

Three fabulous new works by American Composers

· Timothy Adams, Jr: Harriet: Journey to Freedom

· Vivian Fung: Trumpet Concerto (co-commissioned by SJCO),

· Durwynne Hsieh: Symphony#1 for Chamber Orchestra

World Premiere, climate change inspired work (commissioned by SJCO)

CONCERTO NIGHT

Sunday May 14, 2023 | 7 PM

St Francis Episcopal, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José

Soloists ZOFO piano duo Eva-Maria Zimmermann and Keisuke Nakagoshi and violinist Jaewon Wee (Klein competition laureate 2022)

The Program:

· J.S. Bach: Concerto in a minor for violin

· Pablo Ortiz: ZOFO ENCAJONADO (A concertino in three movements for piano four hands, cajon, and strings (World Premiere)

· Elizabeth Jonasson: Wind Through the Poplar Trees (World Premiere)

· Franz Schubert: Fantasie in f minor (arranged for string orchestra by Dobrinka Tabakova)