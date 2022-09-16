San Francisco Opera Launches New Storytelling Workshops 'The Opera In You' This Month

San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) fuse the storied art form of opera with the art of storytelling in The Opera in You, which invites the public to discover their own operatic tales as part of the Company's historic Centennial Season. This series of free memoir writing and storytelling workshops led by experienced teachers will be held at library branches throughout San Francisco in the coming months (see full schedule and locations below).

Each 5-part Saturday workshop series will culminate in a free public event in which participants can share their stories. Previous writing/storytelling experience is not required. Participants are welcome to attend the full series of workshops or individual sessions. There is no cost to participate; registration is strongly encouraged but not required, and all are welcome. The public may register at bit.ly/theoperainyou.

Stories connect us to our past, present and future. The stories we tell can reveal amazing journeys and teach us empathy. Whether dramatic tales of triumph, survival, perseverance or hope, everyone has a story to tell, no matter their age or background. San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community leads The Opera in You, a new story writing program to uncover the stories that are within each of us. Free and open to the public, the workshops will bring together story- and music-lovers for an enriching creative experience, working with professional writing coaches and teachers to explore their own unique experiences and build storytelling literacy skills in a collaborative environment. For more information, visit sfopera.com/operainyou.

Storyteller, improviser and teacher Corey Rosen is the lead facilitator for the teaching artists and will also lead workshops in both sessions. Also confirmed to teach are writers and storytellers Nicole Apostol Bruno, Patricia Cotter, F.T. Kola, Sara Marinelli and Christian Wilburn.