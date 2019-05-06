SF's FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL 2019 Artist Line-Up Announced

The FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL (Sean Dorsey, artistic director; Fresh Meat Productions, producer) today announced its 2019 artist line-up for the 18thannual multi-disciplinary arts festival of transgender and queer performance, showcasing dance, theater, comedy and live music. The wildly popular three-day festival performs June 20-22 only at Z Space (450 Florida Street, between 17th Street and Mariposa).

Featuring edgy, exquisite and extraordinary performances by fourteen gender-nonconforming, transgender and queer artists and ensembles from the Bay Area and across the U.S., the 2019 FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL line-up encompasses various performance genres including modern dance, voguing, bachata and works from disabled dance pioneers; theater and comedy; and live music ranging from a queer retro boy band, choral singing to folk-punk and contemporary/R&B.

Featured artists include: African-American deaf dance trailblazer Antoine Hunter, vogue dance superstars Dena Stanley & House of Mizrahi Dancers, harmonies by the Gay Asian Pacific Alliance Men's Chorus, poetry and dance by J Mase III & Randy Ford, integrated/disabled dance pioneers AXIS Dance Company, queer bachata dance champions *Jahaira Fajardo & Angelica Medina, cutting-edge performance artists Javier Stell-Fresquez & Ivy Monteiro, comedy-storytelling by Lottie Riot, the groundbreaking New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Chorus, trans/queer modern dance by the pioneering, multi-generational ensemble, Sean Dorsey Dance (celebrating its 15th anniversary year), folk-punk music by the legendary Shawna Virago, multi-disciplinary music superstar *Star Amerasu, contemporary/R&B songs by *Tajah J, and queer retro quartet, *The Singing Bois.

[*Editor note: This year's festival features the world premiere of original works by Jahaira Fajardo & Angelica Medina, Star Amerasu, Tajah J and the The Singing Bois, commissioned exclusively by Fresh Meat Productions as part of its FRESH WORKS! program for trans and queer artists of color.]

FOR PERFORMING ARTIST BIOS, NIGHTLY FESTIVAL LINE-UP AND MORE INFORMATION, visit http://freshmeatproductions.org/fresh-meat-festival-2019/.

Tickets are $15 (sliding scale). To purchase online, visit http://www.zspace.org/fresh-meat-2019. All performances begin at 8 PM and will be ASL interpreted.

Included in ticket entry is the popular FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL tradition of a post-performance venue after-party with the performing artists, featuring DJ Frida Ibarra, go-go dancers, the signature Fresh Meat photo booth, refreshments and more.





