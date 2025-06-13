Review: CO-FOUNDERS at American Conservatory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There was a palpable buzz pre-show at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater for the world premiere of a new hip-hop musical, a buzz that turned to excitement and joy once the curtain rose and the opening number commenced. Wildly creative, bristling with kinetic energy, beautifully staged and excellently acted, Co-Founders successfully merges the sounds and movements of hip hop with an engaging story of AI entrepreneurship.

Tommy Soulati Shepherd, Jordan Covington, Roe Hartrampf, Deanalís Arocho Resto, Aneesa Folds, Ryan Nicole Austin, and Adesha Adefela.

With state-of-the-art graphics of computer screens, phone calls, and scenes of the Bay Area projected both on the background and foreground scrims, Co-Founders feels very connected to the AI digital landscape that may revive Silicon Valley. Esata (Aneesa Folds), a young super coder, needs to win an internship from XC, a digital think-tank looking for the next big idea. She wants to prove herself and save the family home from runaway gentrification. When her idea, an avatar based on her late father, is rejected, she hacks her way into the program and befriends another coder (Conway, played by Roe Hartrampf) with a great pitch but no substance.

Adesha Adefela (Deb) and Aneesa Folds (Esata

They form an unlikely team and Esata’s talent is sought after by XC’s leader Victor (Keith Pinto) who steals her as his new Chief Technology Officer. As Easta rises, she loses her hometown footing and loyal friends Kamaiyah (Ryan Nicole Austin) and Dhameer (Jordan Covington). It’s the continuing story of grabbing for success, but losing your sense of self once you do. The first act crackles with well-written tunes, lively choreography, and wonderful ensemble performances.

The cast of the world premiere world premiere hip-hop musical, Co-Founders.

Kudos to the creative team: choreographer Juel D. Lane, lighting by Xavier Pierce, projection system designer Frederic O. Boulay and David Richardson, musical direction by Ben Covello, music by Victoria Theodore and beats by Will Randolph V. Director Jamil Jude has effectively executed the vision of Austin, Lewis and Adefela and created something fresh, vital and definitely hip.

Co-Founders continues through July 6th. Tickets are available at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or http://www.act-sf.org/cofounders.

Photo credits: Kevin Berne

