Review: MOTHER OF EXILES at Berkeley Repertory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jessica Huang’s Mother of Exiles, a world premiere at Berkeley Rep, suffers under the weight of its solemn intentions, perhaps attempting too many themes that left this viewer unsatisfied in each. Constructed as distinct triptych’s held together by multigenerational bonds, Mother of Exiles tackles immigration, racism, deportations, climate crisis, migrant labor, and solidarity. Add in the ghosts of ancestors dispensing advice and you’ve got a lot to tackle effectively.

Starting in 1898 in an Angel Island detention center, Eddie Loi (Michele Selene Ang), who’s been passing as a man, is pregnant and about to be deported back to China. Her baby’s father is a migrant laborer (Ricardo Vásquez) who’s killed after being accused of stealing fruit. Her ancestors, large projected faces, tell her the baby is the seed of a new orchard in America. Eddie must give up her child who will be cared for by a kindly Mexican jail worker.

Camila Moreno and Michele Selene Ang

Fast forward to 1999 and Eddie’s great grandson Braulio, a border patrol agent responsible for locating, detaining, and deporting illegal immigrants arriving via raft from the Caribbean. When he inadvertently conjures his ancestor via dancing to Ricky Martin’s La Vida Loca, she challenges him about his purpose. Is it his job choice or something greater. Enter Claudia López (Camila Moreno), newly arrived with a baby in arms who takes a liking to Braulio. This scene turns strangely comic with a hide and seek from other border agents. Braulio lets Claudia and her family escape, making his choice of purpose.

(front) David Mason and Monica Orozco (back) Michele Selene Ang and Ricardo Vázquez

The last of the scenes, set in post-apocalyptic 2063, has Braulio’s kin trapped on a boat with limited water and no land in sight. Eddie and Braulio have now joined the other ancestors and look over the family in their peril. Serious choices must be made – mother, father, and mother must make hard choices, and once again a mother must give up her child.

I didn’t feel the ancestors gave that much assistance besides moral support and stating that they would always look over the child who’s given over to either space aliens or some mutant humans who can’t reproduce. Mother of Exiles looks great with Duncan Davies’ projections, Nick Hussong’s video design, Riw Rakkulchon’s scenic design, and Reza Behjat’s lighting. The ensemble cast is fine and Jaki Bradley’s direction striking. World Premiere’s allow the creators to see their vision expressed and perhaps tweak it here or there.

Mother of Exiles continues through December 21st. For tickets go to berkeleyrep.org or by calling 510 647-2949.

Photo credits: Kevin Berne

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...