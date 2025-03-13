Photos: Hillbarn Theatre Presents: FLY BY NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hillbarn Theatre is presenting ï»¿FlyÂ ByÂ Night, a heartfelt musical that weaves together romance, destiny, and the transformative power of love against the backdrop of the 1965 Northeast blackout. See photos from the production.

This enchanting story follows the intertwined lives of a melancholy sandwich maker, a starry-eyed waitress, and a talented young woman on the verge of stardom.

As their paths cross and their lives are changed forever, they navigate the mysteries of love, loss, and the serendipitous events that bring people together. With its captivating score and richly drawn characters,Â

FlyÂ ByÂ NightÂ offers a touching and poignant journey that resonates with the beauty of unexpected connections and the magic of a single, fatefulÂ night.

Fly By Night runs through March 23rd, tickets are available atÂ hillbarntheatre.org



Kaylee Miltersen and Matt Herrero

Lawrence-Micheal C. Arias

Kaylee Miltersen and Chava Suarez

Cathleen Riddley

Markaila Dyson

Comments